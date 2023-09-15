BR.ponchydutchtown.090923

Dutchtown linebacker Carter Hanberry (22) drives into Ponchatoula wide receiver Brayden Perrin (13) during a play in the first quarter on Friday, September 8, 2023 in Giesmar, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

It's Week 3 of the high school football season, and this will be the place to keep up with live scores in the Baton Rouge area and across South Louisiana.

Catholic-University, St. Augustine-Zachary and Covington-Dutchtown are among the big games being played Friday night.

You can help post live high school football scores to TheAdvocate.com website via the Scorestream app or the Scorestream websiteCLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.

Some of the games we'll be following Friday include: 

  • Catholic at University
  • St. Augustine at Zachary
  • Covington at Dutchtown
  • Brusly at Parkview Baptist

If you're having a hard time viewing the live scores below, CLICK HERE.

 

More information