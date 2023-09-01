It's Week 1 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge area and across South Louisiana.
De La Salle-Central, Mandeville-Denham Springs and Zachary-East Ascension are among the big games being played on the opening Friday night of the 2023 football season.
You can help post live high school football scores to TheAdvocate.com website via the Scorestream app or the Scorestream website. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.
Some of the big games we'll be covering Friday night include:
- Zachary at East Ascension
- De La Salle at Central
- Mandeville at Denham Springs
- Brusly at Port Allen
- Carver at St. Amant
- Dunham at Parkview
If you're having a hard time viewing the scoreboard below, CLICK HERE.