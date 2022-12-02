The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region here.
If you're having a hard time finding the score for the game you're looking for, CLICK HERE.
Some of the big games we're keeping an eye on Friday night include:
- Westgate at Destrehan
- Notre Dame at St. Charles
- John Curtis vs. Catholic - at Memorial Stadium
- Zachary at Ruston
- Lutcher-West Feliciana
- U-High at Dunham
- LCA-Teurlings
- Brother Martin-Carencro
- St. Martin's-Vermilion Catholic
- E.D. White-St. Thomas More
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.