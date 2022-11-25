The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region here.
If you're having a hard time finding the score for the game you're looking for, CLICK HERE.
Some of the big games we're keeping an eye on Friday night include:
- Edna Karr at Catholic
- Ruston at Denham
- Calvary at Dunham
- Vermilion Catholic at Southern Lab
- University at Newman
- West Feliciana at North Vermilion
- Madison Prep at St. Thomas More
- North DeSoto at Breaux Bridge
- Shaw at Teurlings
- Neville at Westgate
- Lafayette Christian vs. De La Salle at Memtsas
- Carencro vs. Easton at Pan American
- Lutcher at Lakeshore
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.