Dunham receiver Elijah Haven (5) turns upfield with Episcopal linebacker Chase Finley (21) hanging off him after making the catch in the second quarter of the District 6-2A matchup on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

The Louisiana high school football state championship games are being played this week at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for South Louisiana teams.

You can keep up with games featuring teams from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas in the scoreboard below.

The full schedule of the state title games being played in New Orleans includes:

Thursday

7 p.m. – Division IV select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic

Friday

Noon – Division II select – St. Thomas More-Lafayette Christian 

3:30 p.m. – Division III select – Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic

7 p.m. – Division I nonselect – Ruston vs. Destrehan

Saturday

Noon – Division II nonselect – Lutcher vs. North DeSoto

7 p.m. – Division I select – Brother Martin vs. John Curtis

You can follow below to keep up with the games as they play out.

Louisiana prep football scores

Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.

