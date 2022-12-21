Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads.
The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula.
In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21 points to lead the way. Jamal Drewery added 11 as Scotlandville (9-2) used defense to take control after the game was tied 14-14 through one quarter.
The Hornets held the Knights to two second-quarter points and built a 38-23 lead going into the fourth quarter. Scotlandville led by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter.
“I told our guys to extend our defense and pick up full court,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We needed to make them handle the ball and get shooting off their minds.”
Kam Williams led Lafayette Christian (8-3) with 14 points. He scored 10 of those in the first quarter before running into foul trouble. The Knights were unable to get their offense going after that.
Scotlandville’s defensive emphasis helped force 16 turnovers. It helped offset the Hornets' shooting performance, 14 for 38 from the field. The Hornets were 13 of 18 at the free throw line, and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds while outrebounding the Knights 25-19.
“I thought our guys battled in spite of the difference in the number of fouls called,” LCA coach Jacob Broussard said after his team was called for 14 fouls while Scotlandville collected five.
“We attacked the rim all night, but I don’t think we made a 3-pointer.”
Lafayette Christian made 16 of 30 from the field and one of two free throws.
Both teams had trouble scoring in the second quarter. Scotlandville led 17-16 until Teasett hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 left in the first half. Daejon Sinegal, who finished with 11 points, then converted a three-point play to give the Hornets a 23-16 halftime lead.
Lafayette Christian trailed 26-22 in the third quarter, but Scotlandville used a 12-4 run to take a 38-26 lead into the fourth.
Girls
SCOTLANDVILLE 47, PONCHATOULA 41: The Hornets (11-5) were tied 22-22 with Ponchatoula in the third quarter before taking control. Kamicra McDonald scored 10 of her game-high 24 points to give Scotlandville a 32-27 lead.
Ponchatoula (9-4) stayed close, but never took the lead. McDonald’s three-point play with 1:31 left gave the Hornets a 44-36 lead, and they made three free throws down the stretch.
Also hitting double figures for Scotlandville was Mia Shepherd with 10 points.
Alyssa Hillard and Libby Thompson each scored 16 points for Ponchatoula.