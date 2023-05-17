After the announcement that Jeremy Noah was hired as Scotlandville High School's next boys basketball coach, Paul Jackson expected questions. The Scotlandville principal is ready with answers.
More importantly, Jackson said he believes the 38-year-old Noah, an assistant coach for the Hornets the past 15 years, is ready to take over Baton Rouge’s most successful program over the past 16 years under Carlos Sample.
“For the seven years I have been at the school, I had the opportunity to see him work with coach Sample. So, I have seen things other people don’t,” Jackson said. “The transition to this point actually started about two years ago. What people will find out is that not much will change. Things the program was built on, like discipline and work ethic, will continue.
"I do think you will see Jeremy find ways to put his own stamp on things. When Michael Jordan retired, it was known by default that Scottie Pippen would be the man for the Bulls based on the work he put in. It’s the same situation here.”
There is more to Noah's story. His relationship with Sample started long before the prolific 16-year period in which Sample won 482 games with eight LHSAA titles and six runner-up finishes.
“I’ve been around (Sample) since I was 13 years old,” Noah said. “I played for him as a freshman at Istrouma and then after college I joined his staff as an assistant coach,” Noah said. “Over time, coach Sample has given me more autonomy on certain things. When I brought ideas to the table, he implemented them. He has been my coach first and then we became colleagues.
“I never really set out to be a head coach. I just wanted to coach guys who wanted to learn the game of basketball. And I wanted to be a good role model. This is an honor and a privilege."
Noah played four years for Sample starting in the late 1990s. After graduating from Istrouma, Noah was a long jumper/triple jumper at Southern University for the late Johnny Thomas.
The move will make Noah a full-time Scotlandville employee in the fall. He has taught at Belfair Montessori Magnet during his time as a Scotlandville assistant.
“His rapport with the players is different than what you see with Carlos,” Jackson said. “He relates to them well. I am eager to see those relationships grow when he is around the players all day.”
Sample said he's happy to see Noah get the job.
“We’re keeping it in the family," he said. "One thing you don’t see a lot of these days of loyalty. Jeremy was sought after and he could have bolted but he did not. He deserves this.”
Sample’s staying
Instead of pursuing an opportunity away from Scotlandville, Sample said he plans to remain at the school as athletic director, a role he took on two years ago.
“I looked at other things and right now my best option is to stay put as athletic director,” Sample said. “I'll be in an administrative role and I believe that is what I need to do at this time.”
Scelfo, Gabehart moves
Nicholas Scelfo and Sham Gabehart have held multiple baseball jobs in the Baton Rouge area. Each will take the reins at a new school in 2023-24.
Scelfo, the head coach at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee the past four years, was hired by Class 5A Walker High as its head baseball coach. George Templet was the Wildcats interim coach this spring after Randy Sandifer stepped away from coaching duties.
Gabehart, who led Dunham to the LHSAA baseball tourney in 2018, is the new head coach at Central Private. Gabehart spent one year as a Zachary assistant and another as head coach at Bossier City’s Parkway High.