Scotlandville built a boys basketball tradition based on defense. Of course, a little explosiveness on offense never hurts.
When Jamal Drewery made back-to-back 3-pointers during the first minute of the game, it was a sign of things to come.
The Hornets finished with 10 3-pointers, including seven in the first half of a surprising 76-48 victory over previously unbeaten Madison Prep Sunday at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center.
“One thing we learned from the EBR tournament was that defense is the key to our identity,” C’Zavian Teasett said. “And when we play defense well, our offense feeds off that.”
Teasett, Drewery and 6-foot-9 Dorian Booker led the way for Scotlandville (20-2) in the showdown of Baton Rouge powers that have combined to win 16 LHSAA titles over the last 12 years.
Booker, a UNO signee, scored a game-high 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who are No. 1 in the LHSAA’s Division I select power ratings.
Drewery had a team-high four 3-pointers and 22 points, while Teasett scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Josh Smith led MPA (17-1) with 23 points and Jayce Depron added 12, the No. 1 team in the LHSAA’s Division II select power ratings.
“I don’t think Scotlandville could have played any better,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “They came out aggressive and were on us from the opening tip.
“And I also don’t think we could have played any worse. There are losses and there are lessons you learn from them. And we’ll learn from this.”
After quickly falling behind, the Chargers pulled within four points three times in the first quarter. A putback by Depron made it a 14-10 game at the 2:35 mark.
Scotlandville outscored MPA 9-2 the rest of the way. Teasett was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws. He added a trey from the left corner with 27.3 seconds left to send the Hornets into the second quarter with a 23-12 lead.
In addition to the 3-pointers, Scotlandville took advantage of being fouled three times on 3-point attempts … an unusual defensive lapse for Madison Prep.
Scotlandville extended its lead to as much as 19 points in the second quarter. The Chargers got within 13 points, at 32-19, on a layup by Smith at the 3:40 mark. Teasett’s second 3-pointer and two free throws by Drewery gave SHS a 43-28 halftime lead.
MPA continued to struggle in the second half, scoring 18 points — nine each in the final two quarters.
“That fast start certainly helped,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “This is a game people in Baton Rouge look forward to and want to see every year.
“No other programs here can do something like this. Madison Prep will be fine. There is a still a lot of basketball left for both of us.”