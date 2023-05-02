After a star turn at the LHSAA indoor track championships, it looked like nothing would hinder a breakout season for Scotlandville’s Broderick Davis. That is, until he broke his hand in an early-season outdoor track mishap.
“The season got off with a great start indoors, but breaking my hand did set me back,” Davis said. “I still competed, but it was different. I didn’t get the cast off until early April. Over the last few weeks everything is coming together.”
Davis, junior, will be one of the competitors to watch when the Division I indoor champion Hornets look to make their mark in Saturday’s Class 5A meet that helps conclude the LHSAA outdoor track and field championships at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The success of another junior star, girls hurdler-sprinter Makeriah Harris and teammate Sade Gray, may overshadow Davis at times. Thanks to a monster performance at the LHSAA indoor meet, Davis won’t sneak up on anyone this time.
Davis cracked the 24-foor barrier to win the indoor long jump, shattering his previous personal best by 11 inches. He also beat defending champion Justin Horne of John Curtis to win the 60-meter hurdles.
Based on his performance at last Friday’s Class 5A, Region 2 meet, Davis is where he needs to be ahead of Saturday's meet. He won the long jump with a leap of 24-1¾, an inch better than his indoor mark.
Davis edged Catholic’s Louis Rudge in 110-meter hurdles, winning in 13.96 seconds. And yes, another showdown with Horne, a Texas Tech football signee, looms ahead.
“When I got here, I knew about Broderick because he competed against my guy (jumper) from Ruston, B.J. Green,” first-year Scotlandville coach Allen Whitaker said. “I knew the talent was there. I told him, I want to look at a few things, but you’ve already got it, as in everything you need.
“To be honest, there was not a whole lot to critique because he is a natural. We changed a few subtle things … nothing major and he just took off.”
Davis said he naturally gained physical strength between his sophomore and junior year. However, the confidence he gained based on his growing experience was just as important.
“I don’t talk about them … but I have goals,” Davis said. “I have not reached them. I feel like I am ready for this meet.”