Season-opening struggles? Yes, fifth-ranked Zachary and East Ascension had more than a few.
But a 17-point surge in the final five minutes of the first half powered the Broncos to a 24-7 season-opening road victory over East Ascension on Friday night at East Ascension's Spartan Stadium.
“We just had to make sure everybody was on their tasks and doing what we needed to do,” Zachary linebacker Stetson Bell said. “We know we can’t line up and go straight at bigger teams like them. Once we stopped doing that and focused on what we needed to do, things fell in place.”
Bell had three tackles for loss and was a catalyst for the Zachary defense that set the tone for the three first-half scores and got stronger as the game progressed.
Caleb Gonzales, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 123 yards and rushed for one touchdown, led the Broncos on offense. Hudson Spangler passed for 109 yards.
Kamron Thomas and Nate James combined for 146 yards rushing and two TDs. Hudson Browning completed 7 of 10 passes for 85 yards and rushed for East Ascension’s lone TD.
“Our offense still has not found that breakaway back yet,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “We’ve just got to get better and make better decisions. We had too many penalties. They (Zachary) made adjustments.”
The first 19 minutes were frustrating for both teams. East Ascension saw its game-opening drive to the red zone dissolve when a snap went over the quarterback’s head to account for a 21-yard loss. The Spartans had trainers tending to players with cramps in the second half.
Zachary lost a fumble on the goal line late in the first quarter and faced a first-and-40, thanks to penalties, in the second quarter.
“Very sloppy in the first quarter ... we just did not look comfortable,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “The thing I am proudest of is how our football team understood what they needed to do when we had those chances to score.”
Aided by a short East Ascension punt, Zachary scored two touchdowns in a span of 1:24 and tacked on a field goal to go ahead.
Pinned at the 1-yard line, East Ascension's Caden Gautreaux got off a 30-yard punt. Three plays later the Broncos scored. James, who started the drive with a 17-yard run, scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-0 at the 3:25 mark of the second quarter.
A 17-yard East Ascension punt followed. Zachary took over at the East Ascension 31 and scored two plays later. Gonzales’ 29-yard pass to Jonas Hayes set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Da’Vekio Ruffin with 2:01 remaining in the half.
The Broncos got the ball back one last time and the half ended with a 41-yard field goal by Kellen Conachen, making it 17-0. Zachary added another TD in the third quarter. Gonzales completed a 41-yard screen pass to Stewart, who accounted for 67 yards during the 89-yard drive.
Gonzales scored on a 6-yard run to cap the seven-play drive, making it 24-0 with 2:55 left in the third quarter. East Ascensions's Browning scored on a 3-yard run to avert the shutout with less than four minutes left in the game.