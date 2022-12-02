RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores. Ruston's Dyson Fields started things off with a 11-yard touchdown run before Zachary countered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Cameron Stewart.
But late in the first half, Ruston got a 33-yard field goal by RJ Brown by a 3-yard touchdown run by Fields with 12 seconds remaining.
The Bearcats used two third-quarter scores to pull away.
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tylon Williams, and backup quarterback William Spanger ran in another touchdown from 3 yards out to cap the scoring for the Broncos.
Ruston knocked Holstein out of the game early in the fourth quarter, and Spangler took over from there.
How the game was won
Jordan Mayfield's fumble recovery of a Fields fumble in the Zachary end zone added seven points to Ruston's lead in the third quarter. The Bearcats pushed their lead to 31-7 late in the third quarter on a 64-yard run by quarterback Jaden Osborne.
Ruston then methodically chewed up the clock, holding the ball for 31:02 overall compared to 16:48 for the Broncos.
Players of the game
Ruston offensive and defensive lines: The Bearcats dominated the line of scrimmage. They outrushed the Broncos 309 yards to 84 and, they pressured and pounded Zachary's two quarterbacks throughout the game.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: "Ruston outplayed us all four quarters. I think we ran 14 plays in the first half on three series on offense. When that's the case, it's going to be difficult to win a game. Ruston did a great job on both sides of the ball and made some big plays on special teams. They did everything it takes to win."
Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh: "Zachary is a great football team, and I'm just glad we were able to find a way to slow them down and eventually get past them. They didn't make it easy and kept fighting from start to finish."
Notables
Zachary's Cameron Stewart entered the game needing 80 yards rushing to break the 1,000-yard mark. But didn't get there, as the Bearcats held him to 8 yards on five carries.
Holstein was the Broncos' top rusher, picking up 46 yards on six carries. Kameron Thomas added a 26-yard gain on his only rush attempt.
Zachary had 194 yards passing to 89 for Ruston. Holstein completed 9 of 18 attempts for 115 yards. Splanger came on to complete 7 of 15 passes for 79 yards.