BOYS
Track events
100 meters: 1, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.61. 2, Jaden Bardales, Walker, 10.62. 3, Na’Ryan Delone, Glenn Oaks, 10.63.
200: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.40. 2, Jacob Phillips, University, 21.45. 3, Brennan Gibson, Port Allen, 21.57.
400: 1, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 47.40. 2, Ferzell Shepard, Scotlandville, 47.53. 3, Na’Ryan Delone, Glen Oaks, 47.81.
800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:51.55. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:52.42. 3, Joshua Whitaker, Scotlandville, 1:55.60.
1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:20.78. 2, Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 4:20.90. 3, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:25.12.
3,200: 1, Sacha Dernancourt, Episcopal, 9:40.77. 2, Jacob Kennedy, Walker, 9:43.29. 3, Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 9:43.63.
110 hurdles: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 13.96. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.00. 3, Christion Washington, East Ascension, 14.04.
300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 37.38. 2, James Archer, Catholic High, 37.99. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville, 41.46. 2, Woodlawn, 41.76. 3, Dutchtown, 41.98.
4x200 relay: 1, West Feliciana, 1:26.85. 2, Dutchtown, 1:27.11. 3, Catholic High, 1:27.44.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic High, 3:15.01. 2, Scotlandville, 3:19.35. 3, Zachary, 3:22.07
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High, 7:53.79. 2, St. Amant, 8:00.66. 3, Zachary, 8:01.32.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jeremiah Jackson, West Feliciana, 165-9. 2, Isaac Garba, Silliman Institute, 149-9. 3, Khamary Gipson, Woodlawn, 149-1.
High jump: 1, Aries Lewis, Port Allen, 6-6. 2, Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 6-6. 3, Cayden Jones, Catholic High, Austin Nelson, Dutchtown, Delone Sanders, Plaquemine, all 6-4.
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 201-9.25. 2, William Howard, Catholic High, 183-1, 3, John Michot, St. Amant, 166-2.
Long jump: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 24-1.75. 2, Ferzell Shepard, Scotlandville, 23-11.25. 3, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-7.
Pole vault: 1, Aiden Brumfield, Walker, 14-5.25. 2, Will Ribes, Episcopal, 13-6. 3, Will Price, Live Oak, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, Micheal Fudge, West Feliciana, all 13-0.
Shot put: 1, Joshua Jackson, Catholic High, 54-1. 2, Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 53-4.25. 3, Lamar Brown, University, 52-7.
Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-8. 2, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 45-5. 3, David Voohries, Live Oak, 44-10.75.
OUTSTANDING TRACK PERFORMER: RHEN LANGLEY, ZACHARY
OUTSTANDING FIELD PERFORMER: BRODERICK DAVIS, SCOTLANDVILLE
GIRLS
Track events
100 meters: 1,Taylor Gougisha, Brusly, 11.34. 2, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.72. 3, Jordan Minor, Dunham, 11.80. 4, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 11.81.
200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 23.73. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 23.76. 3, Jaayla Thymes, Zachary 24.36.
400: 1, Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 55.48. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 55.93. 3, Aneace Scott, Walker, 56.90.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:11.75. 2, Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 2:18.61. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 2:19.02.
1,600: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 5:01.95. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:11.21. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 5:14.50.
3,200: 1, Grace Rennhoff, SJA, 11:09.12. 2, Elise Brown, SJA, 11:10.35. 3, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal 11:21.73.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.18. 2, Cierra Cammon, Lutcher, 15.00. 3, Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 15.28.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.22. 2, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 45.13. 3, Alana Simone, Episcopal, 45.57.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary, 46.03. 2, Scotlandville, 46.50. 3, SJA, 47.57.
4x200 relay: 1, Scotlandville, 1:36.37. 2, Zachary, 1:37.24. 3, SJA, 1:41.51
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:47.92.41. 2, SJA, 3:58.65. 3, Zachary, 4:05.58.
4x800 relay: 1, SJA, 9:36.60. 2, Scotlandville, 9:53.40.03. 3, Episcopal, 09:56.95.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 148-4. 2, Ambria Langley, 142-11. 3, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 135-00.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-7.25. 2, Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 5-6. 3, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-5.
Javelin: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 139-2. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 133-9. 3, Kacey Breithaupt, Holden, 113-5.5.
Long jump: 1, Jordan Minor, Dunham, 19-1. 2, Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 18-8.75. 3, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 18-1.75.
Pole vault: 1, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-0. 2, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-6. 3, Caitlyn Morgan, Walker, 10-6.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 44-1.50. 2, Lyndsey Daresnbourg SJA, 43-7. 3, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 43-4.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-4. 2, Jordan Taylor, Denham Springs, 37-9. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 37-5.25.
OUTSTANDING TRACK PERFORMER: MAKERIAH HARRIS, SCOTLANDVILLE
OUTSTANDING FIELD PERFORMER: JAYDAN JACKSON, ZACHARY