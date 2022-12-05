There was no time for small talk about the end of an era. Or perhaps the beginning of a new one.
Instead, the two coaches were doing what they normally do — correcting early season errors by their young squads.
Despite a late rally by Zachary, Walker came away with a 63-61 nondistrict boys basketball victory Monday night.
“When we found out we were not going to be in the same district, we started looking for a time of the year when we could get together and play,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “This wound up being the only time both of us could match up.
“But it was a good test. I thought our guys did a great job gutting it out. There are things to fix. We’ve got to work on our late game situations. Once we do that, I think we’ll be alright. They (Zachary) will be too.”
Ja’Cory Thomas led four double figures scorers with 17 points for Walker (2-0). Kedric Brown added 16. BeeJay Brooks led Zachary with a game-high 20 points.
Why does Walker vs. Zachary matter? For the past five years the two former District 4-5A rivals have had a major say about who won the LHSAA’s top class in boys basketball. Scotlandville's dominance in the Division I select ranks gave 4-5A a power base few could match.
The Broncos (3-2) have won the last two Class 5A nonselect titles. Walker was the 5A champion in 2018 with current LSU football player Brian Thomas Jr. earning MVP honors in a 62-57 win over Landry-Walker.
Schiro’s Wildcats have been in the LHSAA’s final four each year since. Zachary made it meteoric rise that started with a quarterfinal berth in 2020.
The Broncos beat Walker in the semifinals en route to their first title in 2021. Zachary was dominant in its 83-54 win over Northshore last March, a game which cemented the Broncos' status among the state’s elite.
Though all-state players Brandon Rogers of Zachary and Walker’s Warren Young Jr. return, lineups with new starters for both teams begin a season into uncharted territory. Freshman Braylen Montgomery of Walker and Zachary sophomore Xavier Ferguson are among the newcomers to watch.
The teams are in different districts, Walker still in 4-5A and Zachary moving to 5-5A. They will also be part of the LHSAA’s revamped Division I select. However, those factors were not major concerns Monday.
“We showed grit. That is what it is all about ... along with intensity and toughness,” Zachary coach Jon McClinton said. “I think we were down by about eight with less than 50 seconds to go. But we kept fighting and fighting.
“I do believe we will be playing our best basketball in January and into February, which is what you want. They (Walker) should be too."
A layup by Mekhi Varnado with 36.7 seconds left gave Walker a 63-55 lead. But the Broncos continued to push the issue. A 3-pointer from the basline by Hardy, who 18 points, was crucial. Young had 10 for Walker.
“It seems strange playing them (Walker) now, instead of February in district,” Zachary’s McClinton added. “I expect to see them again once the playoffs start.”