Ever try to catch a shooting star without a telescope? It can happen Monday night when Baton Rouge native and former LSU star Seimone Augustus serves as guest speaker at The Advocate’s 37th Star of Stars high school sports awards set for 7 p.m. at the L’Auberge Event Center.
Tickets are on sale for $20 at starofstars.net for the annual event that honors the Baton Rouge area’s top high school athletes, coaches and teams in LHSAA sports for 2022-23.
“It’s an honor to be part of the Star of Stars, where it all began so many years ago for myself,” Augustus said. “To be able to share my knowledge with the youth of today and speak wisdom into their journey has always been a joy for me.
“I am excited about the upcoming event as we celebrate our biggest stars.”
Augustus won the 2002 Girls Athlete of the Year honor after leading Capitol High School to two Class 4A titles and gaining national acclaim that included a cover story in Sports Illustrated for Women as a high school freshman. She played in the first McDonald’s All-American game for girls in 2002 and was a two-time National Player of the Year while leading LSU to three Final Four appearances.
During a 15-year pro career, Augustus won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx. She was an eight-time WNBA All-Star and won three Olympic gold medals.
In addition to honoring individuals in 15 LHSAA-sanctioned sports as the Star of Stars winners, Augustus will handle the presentation for winners of the Boys/Girls Coach of the Year awards, Boys/Girls Team of the Year awards, Boys/Girls Special Olympics Athlete of the Year awards and Boys/Girls Athlete of the Year.
Augustus and sportswriter Robin Fambrough will do and a question-and-answer segment about Augustus’ life and career that is sponsored by Cox, Farm Bureau Insurance, the Paretti family of car dealerships, Gerry Lane automotive, Guaranty Bank, Crumbl Cookies and RKM Primary Care.