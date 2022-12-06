Like any other football championship game, The Dunham School-St. Charles Catholic matchup is under a microscope.
Fans and skeptics seek angles to debate whether the Division III select title game will be a compelling matchup at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
The only angles that the Dunham two-way lineman duo of Braden Augustus and James Baldwin care about are ones that allow them to make plays in the title game set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Caesars Superdome.
“This sounds kind of funny, but we get these stickers called ‘Tiger Paws’ if we make a really big hit, and that is a motivator for me,” Baldwin said. “So, we compete with each other and together.”
“When we were the underclassmen, we got pushed to always be more physical by the upperclassmen," Augustus said. "That carried over and now here we are. Plus, three of us were young brothers who got pushed around. We push back.”
Since the fourth-seeded Tigers (12-1) ousted local power University 35-28 to advance to their first title game in 18 years, there has been much to ponder.
As Augustus notes, most of the players on this Dunham team were not born when the Tigers beat Oak Grove 42-20 to win a Class 1A title in 2004.
The fact that the Tigers lost to St. Charles in the quarterfinals by lopsided scores the past two years is enough to bring the cynics out. That's OK, because this Dunham team is content to stay in its lane.
Yes, quarterback Jackson House — son of LSU defensive coordinator Matt House — is a transfer from Kansas. Baldwin and Augustus have been Tigers for the long haul — Baldwin prior to first grade and Augustus since fourth grade.
Both are proven program players. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Augustus plays center/nose guard/defensive tackle. He wants to continue his football career at Princeton.
Baldwin (6-2, 230) is an offensive guard/defensive lineman who proudly says this is his last game before graduating and enrolling at LSU.
“Both those guys were in fourth grade when I came here,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “One of the things I like about being at a school like Dunham is that I get to see guys like them grow up.
“James came to our youth camps. They waited their turn, watched and learned. Braden plays basketball and is extremely athletic for his size. James was a state runner-up in wrestling, something that changed his attitude and approach.”
Augustus developed what the Dunham coaches call a “nasty streak” over the last two seasons.
“Braden and James have been two relentless football players for us," defensive coordinator Calob Leindecker said. "They have stepped up to be leaders and get the guys ready … they keep everyone focused.”
Though Dunham was the higher seed, the Tigers were considered underdogs in playoff games with No. 5 Calvary Baptist and No. 8 U-High.
Instead of focusing on pre-game speculation, the Tigers have locked in on their opponents and each other, boosting the confidence of freshmen such as Colin Pecue and Trevor Haman, who have played key roles.
“We have a belief in each other … it doesn’t matter what role you play or what grade you are in,” Augustus said. “For us as seniors, it's not an ego thing. We know it takes all of us together to be successful.”
Because the Tigers and Comets have a history, Weiner does not expect St. Charles to overlook his team.
“It is our last game … we’ll give it all we have and see what happens,” Baldwin said.