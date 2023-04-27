Months ago, St. Amant coach Amy Pitre wrote down four teams she thought would make the LHSAA state softball tournament. The Gators were in the group. So was West Monroe and Sam Houston.
Pitre had a hunch about another local team: District 5-5A rival Live Oak. And yes, the second-seeded Eagles made it to the tournament too.
“You know, I just had a feeling (about Live Oak),” Pitre said. “They were good last year and were missing a key player at the end of the season. I knew what they had coming back. And here we all are.”
The fact that top-seeded St. Amant (30-2) and No. 2 Live Oak (31-4) are the top Division I nonselect seeds going into the two-day tournament is one storyline for the two-day tourney that begins at noon Friday with semifinals at Sulphur's Frasch Park. Finals start at noon Saturday.
Instead of classes, teams play in 10 divisions — five select and five nonselect — just like basketball in the LHSAA’s new playoff parameters adopted last fall.
Expecting a local power play? It's possible with St. Amant’s AJ Jackson (27 home runs) and Alix Franklin (21 HRs) and Albany’s Brilee Ford (15 HRs) and Brusly’s Laila Clark (13 HRs).
Comeback kids
Live Oak makes its first tourney appearance since 2016 and first for former Denham Springs/McNeese State standout Katie Roux Prescott, the Eagles' coach. Live Oak takes on No. 3 Sam Houston.
“I think this year is the culmination of the last four years,” Prescott said. “It takes a while to come together as a team and to learn how to play together as a team and for each other.
“It's about more than the (win) on the scoreboard. When greatness is your goal, it takes a lot. I am so glad these seniors get to reap the benefits now.”
The Eagles are part of a four-team Livingston Parish contingent. Division II nonselect Albany (25-3) and Division IV nonselect French Settlement (22-10) fit here too. The Hornets' last tourney berth was 2010.
“This is a goal these girls have had for a while. When we beat a couple of 5A teams, we saw it was possible,” Albany coach Brian Ford said of his second-seeded team. “They believed and made it happen.”
Fourth-seeded French Settlement made the 2021 tourney. Things have changed. The Lions return several players from 2021. But their pitcher is an eighth grader, Malloy Miles, who hits .408 and has 186 strikeouts.
“Put their backs against the wall and they refuse to lose,” coach Blake West said.
Traditional powers
Top seeds St. Amant and Catholic-Pointe Coupee are leaders here. Doyle and Brusly have championship pedigrees too.
The Gators seek their third title since 2019. The Ascension Parish school has won seven titles overall. Catholic-PC has three titles under Lauren Doucet, a former LSU player. The Division IV select Hornets have 11 semifinal berths in the past 12 years.
St. Amant plays West Monroe, the team it beat in the 5A final last season. CHSPC meets District 6-1A rival Opelousas Catholic, a team it lost to 1-0 earlier this year. Different foes in new divisions await Brusly (2019 3A champion) and Doyle (2018 2A champion).
“It’s a new challenge and we’re where we want to be,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier said.