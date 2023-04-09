Their teams did not win LHSAA team titles, but that didn't stop Southern Lab's Shaila Forman and White Castle's Jalan Washington from claiming first-team Class 1A All-State honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Forman, a sophomore, averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 assists per for game for a Southern Lab team that finished as the girls Division IV select runners-up.
Washington, a senior, had averages of 18 points, five rebounds and four assists while helping White Castle advance to the Division IV nonselect semifinals.
Two players from teams that claimed LHSAA Division IV titles, North Central’s De’Vion Lavergne and Northwood-Lena’s Na’Kiya Allen, netted the Outstanding Player honors on the LSWA teams.
Lavergne led North Central to a Division IV nonselect title by averaging 26.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, helping the Hurricanes defeat Franklin in the championship game.
Allen and Northwood-Lena edged reigning Division IV select champion Southern Lab in overtime to win the Division IV select girls title. Northwood was the 1A champion in 2022.
The Kilgore College commitment averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds during a dominant senior season.
Former LSU player Antonio Hudson had many distractions to deal with off the court during Lincoln Prep’s run to the state tournament — including the death of his mentor and legendary Grambling Lab coach Michael Lyons and leading a team that had no home court to defend.
On the court, Hudson led the Panthers to the Division IV select championship game and 24-5 campaign. He was named Class 1A boys Coach of the Year.
Hamilton Christian did not field a team three years ago. After a winless first season of competition and six victories last year, Edwin Colbert took over the program and led it to a 22-7 record and a berth in the Division IV select semifinals in in his first year. His efforts are deserving of the girls’ Class 1A Coach of the Year.
LSWA CLASS 1A BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Omarion Layssard Northwood 6-1 Sr. 21.0
Bralyn Mayfield Lincoln Prep 6-4 Sr. 18.3
De’Vion Lavergne North Central 6-3 Sr. 26.9
Isiah Stevens Crescent City 6-0 So. 22.8
Jalan Washington White Castle 6-2 Sr. 18.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Bryson Colbert Hamilton Christian 6-2 Sr. 16.5
Damondrick Blackburn Central Catholic 5-10 Sr. 17.9
Randarius Morris Northwood 6-4 Sr. 13.0
Mckennis Savoie North Central 6-2 Jr. 20.8
Matt Weaver St. Martin’s 6-2 Jr. 18.1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DE’VION LAVERGNE, NORTH CENTRAL
COACH OF THE YEAR: ANTONIO HUDSON, LINCOLN PREP
HONORABLE MENTION: Dwight Magee, Crescent City; Ja’Marcus Fisher; Magnolia Charter; Rodtrevious Crawley, Arcadia; Spencer Dunn, Homer; Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s; Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s; Benjamin Case, Central Catholic; Brandon Heard, Lincoln Prep.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Na’Kiyah Allen Northwood 5-11 Sr. 22.0
Rhianna Battles Northwood 5-5 Jr. 12.0
Laurielle Bias Central Catholic 5-5 Jr. 21.5
Shaila Forman Southern Lab 5-9 So. 17.8
Kiara Comeaux Highland Baptist 5-7 Sr. 18.2
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Anna Dale Melton Ouachita Christian 5-5 Sr. 15.0
Da’Zya Johnson Northwood 5-11 So. 16.0
Allie Furr Cedar Creek 5-6 Sr. 18.0
Layla Tell Haynesville 5-11 So. 15.0
Kori Wesley White Castle 5-1 8th 21.3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: NA’KIYA ALLEN, NORTHWOOD-LENA
COACH OF THE YEAR: EDWIN COLBERT, HAMILTON CHRISTIAN
HONORABLE MENTION: DeAsia Alexander, Arcadia; Z’Riah Buggs, Homer; Asia Patin, Southern Lab; Lila Lewis, East Beauregard; Jade Oliney, Central Catholic; Alainah Felton, Riverside Academy; Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek; Asijah Wright, Lincoln Prep; McKenzie Deville, Hamilton Christian; Myracle Revon, Riverside Academy.