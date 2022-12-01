It was a different kind of moving day for Central. Sid Edwards informed the coaching staff and players Thursday afternoon that his tenure as the Wildcats’ head football coach is over.
“I want to personally thank coach Sid Edwards for his years of service to Central High School,” Central Schools superintendent Jason Fountain said. “I cannot overstate the impact he has had on this school system and our community overall. Coach Sid is truly Central.
“Central High School football is moving in a new direction and we will immediately begin looking for our new head coach.”
Central finished 4-6 last fall and missed making the LHSAA Division I nonselect playoffs. The season leaves Edwards, who has accepted a position in athletic administration with Central, 12 wins short of 200 career wins.
Edwards’ overall record of 188-81 made him the Baton Rouge area’s winningest active football coach in 2022. He was 104-52 as a head coach at Central with one semifinal appearance, two quarterfinal appearances and six district championships. Edwards is the school’s winningest football coach.
Edwards first gained acclaim as the football coach at his alma mater, Redemptorist, leading the Wolves to a Class 3A title in 2002 and a 4A title in 2003.
The 59-year-old Edwards thanked the Central community, Fountain, his predecessor Mike Faulk and other administrators, including the late Ronnie Devall, Wes Watts, Bob Wales, David Prescott and Brandon LaGroue. Although he is set to begin a new role at Central next week, Edwards said he will seek another coaching challenge.
“I am proud of my time at Central,” Edwards said. “I remember being told I would not last three years when I took the job. It’s the end of an era here but not the end for me.
“One thing I will be forever grateful for is the way the leaders here took care of me, my family and our two autistic sons. Jack graduates this year and Chase graduated a few years back. They allowed me to take care of them and be at the same school with them.”
In addition to coaching football, Edwards spent 11 seasons as the school system’s athletic director. He was head basketball coach in 2010-11 and 2020-21, compiling a record of 51-17. Edwards also took on the roles of softball coach and girls track coach during his tenure.
Edwards got emotional as he talked about the players he coached at Central
“Everybody wants to win championships, but that is not what I measure myself by,” Edwards said. “I cherish the time I spent coaching the players at Central. I hope I did enough to make a difference in some of their lives … a positive one.
“They certainly impacted mine. I believe those will be life-long relationships. I am grateful to be offered a position by superintendent Fountain, but I do not believe I am done coaching. For me, it’s a calling,”