Something Istrouma football coach Sid Edwards said brought the movie title, “White Men Can’t Jump” to mind.
Edwards’ words explain it best.
“(Istrouma players) had a lot of trepidation in the beginning … here comes this 60-year-old bald, white man,” Edwards said. “But they have accepted me like family. God has blessed me.”
Can this 60-year-old white man still coach? Critics may ponder that point ahead of Edwards’ first season at Istrouma and his 188-81 record that make him Baton Rouge’s active wins leader.
He is on the cusp of 200 wins and a place on Louisiana’s all-time wins list. Edwards is “home,” coaching in north Baton Rouge’s 70805, where he grew up, for the first time since leaving now-defunct Redemptorist as a two-time state champion.
One of Edwards’ title-game wins was over John Curtis 20 years ago. Now Curtis coach J.T. Curtis needs seven wins to become the nation’s winningest high school football coach.
And yes, there is more to Edwards’ story than wins and past glory. Edwards’ hiring has generated much-needed buzz and offers another reboot for an Istrouma program that was jump-started a few years ago when the East Baton Rouge Parish school system renovated and reopened the school.
Sure, running back Le’Veon Moss became a star and is expected to factor in Texas’ A&M’s plans this fall. But Istrouma was 4-5 a year ago and not on track for the prominence the school enjoyed for decades into the 1970s.
Already, Edwards’ presence, his 70805 ties and deep friendships in the coaching community have paid off financially. New helmets have arrived. Former Catholic High track star Ryan Jumonville, a freshman football player for Edwards at Catholic, is buying a new set of uniforms. One school donated 50 pairs of cleats. The roster size is more than 50, a notable increase from 2022.
Something to prove?
After being fired at Central following the 2022 season, what does Edwards have to prove? He was 104-52 at Central. When the Wildcats failed to make the Division I playoffs last fall a change was made.
Edwards’ Central teams never soared to the consistent heights that are today’s expectations. Expectations are what you make them. And so are goals. Both factors changed over time for Edwards.
In his 20s, Edwards proudly put a 101-4 record as a freshman coach at Catholic High on résumés. His time at Redemptorist was magical. This job is different and so are the players.
The neighborhood is grittier. The crime rate is high. Many families live at or below the poverty level. Players walk home from practice. Shoes are a prized possession, not an iPhone. If a coach takes a player home, the coach gets a tutorial on which streets not to drive on.
“I’ve always coached because it has to be about more than football. ... It’s about trying to make a difference in a young person’s life,” Edwards said. “Wins and losses and titles … all that stuff is fun. Changing lives is the real win. Perhaps that is why God has me here now.
“These players have the least, materially speaking, of any children I have ever coached. They can’t run around at night now like we used to. … It’s not safe. That’s sad because I believe 90% of the people living here are good people. They don’t want to be in this situation.”
Praising peers
Edwards says he is no savant. He lauds work done at other EBR schools, mentioning multiple coaches, including his predecessor, Jeremy Gradney.
“Some of the best coaching jobs are happening in EBR and people don’t realize it,” Edwards said. “Does the general public see or understand the job Byron Wade is doing at Belaire?
“Is Sid Edwards with two state titles better than a guy who went 2-8 at Tara? I don’t think so. This is a different job, but it is by no means a stand-alone deal. My brothers at Broadmoor, Tara, Belaire, Glen Oaks and Capitol see the same things. Many of them have been doing this for years.”
Edwards’ career is associated with former Catholic High coach Dale Weiner and the late Kenny Guillot, who coached Parkview Baptist to prominence. Zachary’s David Brewerton, Dunham’s Neil Weiner and David Simoneaux Jr. of Central were all assistants to Edwards.
Edwards calls J.T. Curtis the gold standard with consistency, titles and wins going into his 55th season at one school.
He also has equally strong opinions about the late Roman Bates of Capitol.
“Roman Bates got there … he took the Capitol Golden Lions to the Superdome (Class 4A final vs. Curtis in 1999),” Edwards said. “That was huge. But the things he did for those young men he coached over the years is incredible and life-changing. That, to me, is a bigger deal."
Grateful over great
Days are filled with juxtapositions that are as telling as differences between an inner city school like Istrouma and the area’s private, magnet and suburban schools. During a post-practice meeting, Edwards asked about any “accountability issues.” An assistant coach calls out a list. Talk about conflict resolution gets real too.
“Winning is nice, but there are things you have to do,” Edwards tells his team. “If that means we play without somebody, we will.”
Of course, there is a flipside. Edwards tells a story of a player who calls the neighborhood "great." A sign in Edwards' office reads, "Gratitude turns what we have into enough."
“The hidden beauty is that these kids have no entitlement," Edwards said. "How about coaching somebody who does not have food on the table?
“Forget about air conditioning for a second. How about not having a door on your house? We’ve seen that too. Anything we do for these kids is so appreciated. I'll take those wins.”