Kylin Jackson does not remember the first football game he played in as a 4-year-old. Falling in love with LSU football is one thing he can never forget.
“I’ve always been an LSU fan … I grew up with it, watching the games and following the players,” Jackson said with a smile. “So, for me, today is special … it’s a dream come true.
“When I woke up this morning, I felt good, very good and excited. Knowing that I am an LSU Tiger after today is the best. It is a blessing to be a part of that.”
Jackson, Zachary High’s star safety and an LSU commitment since August, officially signed with the Tigers early Wednesday morning before taking a final exam at school.
Afterwards, he joined a group of 16 ZHS athletes, including 9 football players, who participated in a signing ceremony in the school’s gym as family and friends cheered from the bleachers and took pictures.
It was indeed a picture-perfect moment in ways that may be relevant in years to come. Jackson, a four-star safety, according to 247Sports, was seated next to a teammate he may someday try to tackle with high stakes on the line, quarterback Eli Holstein, who signed with Alabama.
Jackson’s signing also was a point of pride for others, including former LSU safety Chris Carrier, a ZHS assistant who coached two other well-known safeties, LSU’s Eric Reid and Alabama’s Landon Collins, at Dutchtown.
“I told him he should ask to wear No. 11,” Carrier said, noting his LSU number. “They (ZHS players) all look at the game films of me at LSU and think I am old and antiquated. But I tell all of them, including Kylin, ‘Hey, you’ll want to be like me when you grow up.’ Guess he did.
“I’m happy for Kylin. He is in a good place where I can go watch him and make sure he does all the things he should. He’s got all the measurements colleges want … the size, the speed and temperament. He just needs to go up there show them what he is made off and get it done.”
By nature, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jackson is soft-spoken around people he does not know. Put him on a football field and the knack for delivering heavy hits and big plays to opponents speaks volumes.
Rated as the No. 11 player in Louisiana’s 2023 by 247Sports, Jackson was again a pivotal force for the Broncos on defense and special teams. He finished with 40 tackles, 32 assists, 5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 3 blocked kicks and 1 interception for a ZHS team that advanced to the Division I nonselect semifinals.
Jackson blocked 2 kicks to help secure Zachary’s Class 5A title-game victory over Ponchatoula in 2021. When asked about who he idolized growing up, Jackson puts those big plays in proper LSU context.
“My favorite LSU players were Jamal Adams and Grant Delpit,” Jackson said. “I try to model my game after Jamal Adams. I love the way he plays.”
Adams (Seattle Seahawks) and Delpit (Cleveland Browns) excelled at LSU and beyond. Jackson is eager to take it one step at a time, starting this summer at LSU.
“Saying yes to LSU was easy … that’s home,” Jackson said. “Building a relationship with the coaches, knowing that they wanted me and would take care of me took a little time.
“I love coach (Brian) Kelly … and all the coaches. I think he (Kelly) is going to be a great head coach for LSU. I can’t wait.”
“These guys have a been a part of over 40 wins here … a couple of district championships and a state championship,” Zachary head coach David Brewerton added. “The purple and gold means so much here in Louisiana. Kylin had to do what he had to do both in the classroom and on the field to get to this day and now it’s here.”
Yes, dreams do come true.