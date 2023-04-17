Barbe’s a softball program with plenty of playoff pedigree, evidenced by its Division I state championship in 2021 and state quarterfinal showing last season.
The No. 20 Buccaneers, with four freshman starters, were sixth in District 3-5A this season and entered Monday’s Division I nonselect state bidistrict playoff game with a losing record, but they rallied midway through for a 5-4 Monday victory at No. 13 Dutchtown.
“We’ve got a ton of youth, a lot of inexperience at the 5A level,” Barbe coach Grant Anderson said. “We had two kids that played last year. Everybody kind of assumed we would rebuild for a year or two. I knew we had some competitors in the dugout. We kind of put it together the last week, playing our best softball now which is want you want to do at playoff time.”
Barbe (16-18) travels to No. 4 West Monroe, which had an opening-round bye, in Tuesday’s regional round at 5 p.m.
Dutchtown (19-15) scored a run on Caroline Mathis’ infield single in the sixth to trail by a run entering the seventh. Barbe freshman reliever Baleigh Scott, whose three-run homer gave her the team the lead for good in the fifth, closed out a perfect seventh against the top of the Griffins’ order.
“We kept flying out. We hit a couple of line shots,” Dutchtown coach Nancy Ensminger said. “They played us deep. We were pretty much evenly matched in a way which I knew from the scouting report. Somebody had to take a loss. We had opportunities, and we didn’t capitalize on those.”
Dutchtown trailed 5-2 after Scott’s homer when Mathis (2 for 3) hit her first homer of the season with one out in the fifth. The Griffins went on to load the bases against winning pitcher Ava Jessup on a hit batter and a pair of walks, but clean-up batter Alexa Womack flied out to center to end the threat.
Barbe scored four times in the fourth to regain a three-run lead. Arielle Chambers poked a run-scoring single over third base and Scott launched a two-out, three-run homer to right on the first pitch from Dutchtown’s Abby Froelich, who allowed five runs on seven hits. She walked one and struck out five.
Dutchtown tied the game at 1-1 on Harper Dupre’s RBI double into the left-field corner and took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Womack’s one-out homer — her 16th of the season — to left field.
“When the bases were loaded something big could have happened,” Ensminger said. “We almost came back at the end. We were in a great spot with the top of the order coming up in the last inning. It just didn’t happen for us.”