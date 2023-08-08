There was spring practice, then summer workouts and 7-on-7 competitions, but nothing beats the feeling of that first day of fall football practice — as Glen Oaks' Anthony Jones and Live Oak’s Hutch Gonzales can attest.
“We got out there early Monday — before 7 a.m. — and it was still cool outside,” said Jones, a first-year coach at Glen Oaks. “I won’t lie to you … stepping on that practice field I used to practice on was special. It brought back memories of guys I played with like Marcus Randall, Tramon Douglas and Roderick Royal.
“And the coaches I played for — Nolan Gill and Mike Ortego. It was my first time on that field as a head coach to start a season with my guys. That’s a life memory.”
Monday marked the LHSAA’s first official fall practice day for many area high schools. There was a mix of emotions for Jones, who is among 14 new Baton Rouge area head coaches.
Jones and St. John’s Bryan Troxclair are first-time head coaches at their respective alma maters. Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey is newcomer at Ascension Christian. So are Plaquemine’s Donald Williams, Mentorship Academy’s Ellis Spears and West Feliciana’s Devin Ducote.
Gonzales corrected mistakes, videoed plays, barked out instructions and implored players to push through the sweltering Monday afternoon heat.
“I was fired up this morning,” Gonzales said. “And I feel like all the other coaches were too. We had a little group chat going on last night. Every was talking about what we were going to be doing because it is the first time back in shoulder pads since the spring.
“I think the kids were excited about it, even though it’s not easy in the 95 (plus) degrees. I’m so impressed with the buy-in. These guys do not question anything we ask them to do. Toughness is an area we need improvement on and this (heat) is a big test for that.”
Gonzales previously served as head coach at Mandeville and spent the 2022 season as offensive coordinator at Central. Speaking of Central, David Simoneaux is the Wildcats’ head coach after two seasons at Catholic High.
Hudson Fuller, a former offensive coordinator at Catholic, is the Bears’ new head coach. Two other veteran coaches, Sid Edwards and Keith Woods, made carousel moves. Woods left Mentorship to begin a second stint at his alma mater, Capitol. Edwards’ alma mater, Redemptorist is closed, but he returns to the 70805 ZIP code as head coach at Istrouma.
A year ago, Jacob Carruth coached a North Central team that snapped the state’s longest losing streak. Now he is head coach at district rival Catholic High of Pointe Coupee. Baker’s James Dartez moves back to Baton Rouge, where he started his career as an assistant at Southern Lab.
“The biggest thing right now for all of us is handling this heat,” Troxclair said. “We did not have a spring practice, so we were able to start a week before everyone else.
“For me this really has been déjà vu (already seen). It’s been years since I have been on that practice field (as a player). It felt very special to me and I got kind of emotional.”
Ducote added, “We went in helmets last week in a camp setting and this week is the first time in pads. I am excited to be with this group and see who we can become.”
BR’s new head coaches, previous school
Rohan Davey, Ascension Christian (none); James Dartez, Baker (Bolton head coach); Keith Woods, Capitol (Mentorship Academy head coach); Hudson Fuller, Catholic (West Feliciana head coach); Jacob Carruth, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (North Central head coach); David Simoneaux, Central (Catholic head coach); Cole Holden, Central Private (Oak Forest Academy assistant); Anthony Jones, Glen Oaks (Madison Prep assistant); Sid Edwards, Istrouma (Central head coach), Ellis Spears, Mentorship (Baker assistant); Plaquemine’s Donald Williams., Bryan Troxclair, St. John (Zachary assistant); Devin Ducote, West Feliciana (Catholic/Central assistant).