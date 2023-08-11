When Brysten Martinez answered a phone call from a recruiter earlier this week, he expected to get a question about a summer camp. Instead, East Ascension’s sophomore offensive tackle got a scholarship offer from defending national champion Georgia.
“Georgia called me last February after my freshman season and told me they were going to be recruiting me,” Martinez said. “Two weeks ago they called and wanted me to come to their camp, but I didn’t have a ride.
“I thought the call was to ask about the camp. Then they offered me a scholarship.”
The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Martinez got the offer from Georgia Wednesday and picked up an offer from Oregon Thursday night. He said he has no plans to commit any time soon.
It is worth noting that Martinez also has offers Florida, Texas Tech and Grambling scholarships to Martinez. He attended camps at LSU, Tulane and a Hue Jackson (Grambling) camp. A fourth camp at Florida State was cancelled by heavy rain.
“No, I am not surprised by this at all,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “We’ve had some great offensive linemen come through here. I can tell you that Cameron Wire (LSU, now at Tulane) and Adrian Ealy (Oklahoma) came to our camp last year and they talked with him. They want to keep up with him.
“We play a tough schedule and he did well last year. But for about the first four or five games he was guessing how to do some things. Now he knows what to expect and how to play aggressively at this level.”
Lee also notes that Lee’s talents extend beyond football. He was the starting center for the Spartan basketball team and also hit a home run for the EAHS baseball team last spring. “He is a big kid having fun in multiple sports,” Lee noted.
Martinez says he has improved his strength since a year ago and is ready to “dominate” opponents.
“Last year on my pass blocking I felt like I was getting beat on every other rep,” Martinez said. “Now, I am winning every rep now. I want to dominate every rep.”
Handling the heat
A record heat wave and temperatures over 100 degrees for over a is still a big concern ahead of football practice. Other than a situation at West Monroe High that sent three players to the hospital on Monday for added fluids, few issues have been reported to the LHSAA.
“I would say things have gone about as well as they can,” LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said. “It’s unprecedented, based on the number of days temperatures have been this hot.
“We try to give our coaches and schools the best guidance possible. There is a law in place, we have guidelines and there are other guidelines from BESE. Some schools are moving practices to times when it is cooler and others limit time outside.”
Locally, East Baton Rouge Parish athletic director Christina Anderson said the EBR schools hope to have four athletic trainers in place by the end of the next week.
Anderson said CPR certification continues, along with training for first aid coordinators.
Prep notables
Two former Broadmoor High basketball players, brothers Najee and Noah Jones, are set to play at different colleges in 2023-24.
After two years at Trinity Valley Community College, Najee Jones signed with UT-Arlington. Noah Jones, a 2023 Broadmoor graduate, signed with Western Nebraska Community College.
The Jones brothers are the sons of McKinley athletic director L. Nicole Gillette. They played for their uncle Terrence Gillette at Broadmoor.
• Vanessa Taylor is set to coach girls basketball at another St. Landry Parish school — Northwest. Taylor has over 500 career wins and won two LHSAA titles at North Central.