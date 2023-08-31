It was not a flawless game for second-ranked Southern Lab, but with Miami commitment Dylan Day and linebacker Chase Square leading the way, the Class 1A Kittens had more than enough firepower to rout Liberty 32-0 in a nondistrict season opener Thursday night at Scotlandville.
Day contributed an electrifying 75-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Square recovered three Patriots fumbles and returned one for a touchdown for Southern Lab.
“I felt like the game came to me tonight,” Square said. “This is my second year on the team, and I want to prove I can contribute and dominate for us when they need me.”
The Kittens held Liberty to 7 yards of offense and no first downs in the opening race while building a 19-0 lead. Day’s 75-yard punt return up the sideline was the game’s biggest play.
“It feels good to get that first one … hopefully there will be many more,” Day said. “As soon as I saw the block in front of me and hit the corner, I knew I had it. So proud of the defense tonight. We play and win together.”
Marlon Brown completed 6 of 20 passes for the Kittens for 98 yards and one TD in three quarters. Armriyan Asberry and Joshua Davis combined with 66 yards and two rushing TDs for the winners.
Jeremiah Lutcher led Liberty with 46 yards on seven carries.
“That’s a really good football team,” Liberty coach Korey Lindsey said. “We still have to eliminate turnovers and match the energy of the other team. We did not match their energy and that was big.”
The teams traded illegal procedure and offsides penalties four times to start the game. Liberty gained just 1 yard on that possession and it turned out to be a sign of things to come. The Patriots struggled on offense as the Southern Lab defensive front getting a consistent push up front.
On offense, it took the Kittens a while to get going despite taking possession on every early drive in Liberty territory. Douglas Thornton picked up a lateral toss from Brown on Lab's second possession and scampered 28 yards around left end.
Asberry scored on a 5-yard run to give the Kittens a 7-0 lead with 4:06 to go in the first quarter.
A Patriots fumble led to another Southern Lab fumble just over two minutes later. This time, Brown tossed a 38-yard TD pass to Thornton to make it 13-0 with 56 seconds remaining in the half. The defense contributed the next TD — a 4-yard fumble return by Square that made it 19-0 two minutes into the second quarter.
Day’s punt return TD upped the SLHS to 26-0 with just 15 seconds to go in the third quarter. Davis scored the final TD on a 4-yard run three minutes later.
“We love to win by any means,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said. “The defense was outstanding but there are things we need to fix and fix in a hurry.”