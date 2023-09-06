Once pregame promotion began, Mike Roach’s wife jokingly said, “You are a living legend.”
The 60-year-old Roach had the perfect comeback ahead of the Mike Roach Classic set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“You know, I am just blessed to be here to see it,” Roach said with a laugh. “The thing about coaching is this … you never really realize how many lives you have touched over the years. A few days ago, Edwin Kleinpeter (former Madison Prep quarterback) called the other day to thank me and to talk.
“Hearing from the players you coached and seeing the things they are doing in their lives now is special.”
It is fitting that a game matching the two high schools Roach is best known for coaching, Southern Lab and Madison Prep, play a game in his honor. The two north Baton Rouge teams are ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes.
Southern Lab is 1-0 is No. 2 in Class 1A and MPA (0-1) is sixth among Class 3A teams. The game helps highlight Thursday’s schedule.
Roach had two successful coaching stints at Southern Lab. The first ended with Roach leaving to become an assistant to Doug Williams at Grambling. He left again for a short stint at Alcorn before taking over at Madison Prep, helping the school launch its varsity program. In 2016, the Chargers to a runner-up finish in 2016.
The 2016 season was Roach’s final year as a head coach. He remains close to the game in other ways, including following the career of son, Malcolm, a former SLHS and MPA player who played at Texas and now is a defensive lineman with the New Orleans Saints.
Roach, a former Capitol and Southern University player, has taken a step away from cabinet making business and now works parttime at BREC's North Sherwood Forest Park. He says the objective of Thursday's game is simple.
“It’s a chance for these kids and both schools to get a little more exposure,” Roach said. “We’ll present a championship trophy to the winner that Malcolm is providing. Hopefully, next year we can add scholarships for one player on each team. We want it to grow each year.”
Dutchtown, Tara tourneys
Weekend volleyball anyone? Dutchtown and Tara are set to host two-day tourneys to conclude the second week of the regular season.
The 20-team Dutchtown tourney is scheduled for Thursday and Saturday and consists of pool play only. Matches will be played at Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant. Traditional power Country Day, the host Griffins and Parkview Baptist help headline the tourney.
Tara hosts 16 teams for its tourney set for Friday and Saturday. Iowa is the only non-Baton Rouge team entered. The top three teams in each pool advance to a championship round that concludes with a final set for 7 p.m. Saturday.