Three bricks protruded from a wall behind Tanner Hall’s childhood home in Zachary. The one in the middle was red, and the two stuck on either side were white.
Hall peppered those bricks with baseballs as a child, simulating 12 innings of work on the mound and sometimes even throwing a whole doubleheader.
The bricks taught him how to locate his pitches. The middle one represented the center of the zone, and the other two mimicked the outside and inside edges of the plate.
Since then, Hall sprouted to 6-foot-1. He played three seasons at Southern Mississippi, where he earned spots on D1Baseball’s All-America first team in back-to-back years. And he’s now the No. 92 overall prospect and the 23rd-ranked right-handed pitcher in MLB.com’s rankings for the 2023 draft, which begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hall doesn’t throw with the most force. He doesn’t have the meanest breaking ball. But his changeup befuddles hitters, and he commands the zone as well as any righty in the draft.
It’s safe to say all that work on the bricks paid off.
“Because I was never the guy that was blowing it by people,” Hall said. “So what sets me apart is being able to attack the zone and be right in there and make that hitter feel uncomfortable. And I’ve been practicing that since I was as young as I can remember.”
As their ace, Hall led the Golden Eagles to consecutive super-regional appearances. He finished his 2023 campaign 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA, 3.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and an average of 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
At the end of his junior year, he became one of five players across the country to make back-to-back All-American teams, joining projected top-5 picks Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes of LSU, and Wyatt Langford of Florida.
And he accomplished all that with a fastball that clocks in at only 90-91 miles per hour.
“I say I like being the aggressor when I’m on the mound,” Hall said. “I think that’s what sets me apart. I’m never defending myself while I’m out there. I’m always the one that’s in control of the game, controlling the pace of it.”
Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said Hall had a strong changeup ever since he first started throwing for the Broncos, but it took a few years for him to focus solely on pitching. Until high school, soccer took up most of his time. Hall was a striker.
By the time he was a junior, Hall was pitching full-time, closing games for Zachary’s nationally ranked 2018 team.
“He was our guy we knew we could count on every single night,” Fisher said, “if we needed him out of the pen.”
Hall’s form is consistent, even deep into games. And he’s an adept fielder, he said, who can snag grounders hit hard up the middle. He attributed those skills to his soccer background, which gave him athleticism and taught him body control.
As for his other strengths — such as location and command — Hall credited those to the three bricks behind his house.
“Just to think how far I’ve come just in this little bit of time,” he said, “is just crazy to me to think that it’s real life.”