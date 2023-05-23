Jaely Plaisance discovered the joy of Special Olympics competition just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down athletics for everyone.
That didn’t let it keep Plaisance, now a junior at Live Oak, down for long.
Plaisance, The Advocate's Special Olympics girls athlete of the year, now makes the local competition part of her yearly routine, tapping into various skills to compete in different events. Most recently, Plaisance competed in the 25-meter dash, the softball throw and the long jump.
Plaisance’s mother, Carly Percle, says the running events are her favorite. She also likes baseball.
“It's what she most enjoys,” Percle said. “It's the competition against others to see if she can make it to the ribbon first.”
Competing in the Special Olympics was Plaisance’s first exposure to competition, and she has since begun playing baseball. Playing in the Miracle League, Plaisance has found another avenue to enjoy sports.
“It's all special-needs kids, so it's amazing to see,” Percle said. “She loves the cheering and the excitement of actually being able to participate in something.”
Participating in baseball has special moments for Plaisance.
“Whether she hits the ball foul or whether she hits it right at someone, she will run around every single base like it's a home run,” Percle said. “Her favorite part is high-fiving everyone as she’s coming in to cross home plate.”
Being a part of Special Olympics and baseball have helped Plaisance make new friends. The oldest of five children, she has also joined her siblings in a sports world that previously seemed out of reach.
“She has lots of siblings, and they’re all involved in all sorts of things,” Percle said. “For a while, before all of this came into play, sometimes she would sit around and you could tell she was kind of upset. She didn’t have that life, but now she actually feels included and she feels some normalcy. She enjoys keeping busy.”