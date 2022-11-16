Look up and down Zachary High’s roster, you’ll see star-studded recruits. Elite prospects coveted by big-time college programs.
There’s the quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commit. There’s the safety Kylin Jackson, committed to LSU. And the edge rusher, Ashley Williams, who’s headed to Auburn.
Notably, however, there’s one player who also finds a way to stand out. He catches passes. He returns punts and kicks. He scores touchdowns. He zips all over the field, yet, according to ZHS coach David Brewerton, he flies under the radar, and he escapes the gaze of major college recruiters.
That player is senior Tylon Williams, the Broncos’ leading receiver. Williams is a 5-foot-10, blazing fast do-it-all weapon who can bust a big play at a moment’s notice. He transferred to Zachary before his sophomore year and didn’t start until his senior year. The fact that his teammates voted him team captain before this season began is telling.
“That says a lot about what our football team thinks about him,” Brewerton said. “He’s a kid who really comes to work every day, gives us everything he has every day, and he’s very quiet.
"He doesn’t say a whole bunch. But he’s a tremendous student. A tremendous student of the game. He watches a lot of film. I’ve just been really pleased with the way he’s stepped up into a leadership role for our program.”
Fifth-seeded Zachary, the the Class 5A champion a year ago, hosts 12th-seeded West Monroe on Friday night in the second round of the LHSAA Division I non-select bracket. The two teams have history. They’ve met twice in the semifinals, once in the title game and once last season in the quarterfinals. In that game, Zachary erased a three-score halftime deficit to win 37-34 in double overtime.
In a game that will likely feature a lot of points, the Broncos will need Williams to play his best. The senior is a transfer from East Feliciana High. He sat two years before earning significant playing time, watching a line of Zachary receivers burn opposing secondaries: first Chris Hilton (LSU), then Kameran Senegal (McNeese) and Charles Robertson (UL). He also ran track last year.
“I heard about Zachary, and I knew they had a good education and everything,” Williams said, “and I knew they had a couple people that I knew already.”
This season, Williams has 45 receptions for 568 yards and 8 touchdowns. He sports a 3.5 GPA and a 4.40 40-yard dash. He’s received two offers to play collegiate ball, one from Grambling and another from Louisiana Christian College. He plans to major in either mechanical or petroleum engineering.
“I like engineering, and I like dealing with plants,” Williams said, “and I really like math.”
Williams' best football attributes are his quickness and speed. Both will be on display as Zachary tries to make another deep run through the playoffs.
“His overall top-end speed is very good,” Brewerton said, “but his first four steps are incredibly fast. And I think that’s certainly something that he has that gives people problems.”