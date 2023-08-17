Catch Jac Comeaux while you can.
Comeaux was one of the Baton Rouge area's most productive wide receivers a year ago and is a top returning player for The Dunham School.
The Georgetown commitment used his elusive speed during a breakout junior season. It turned into a breakout season for the Tigers, too. Dunham finished 12-2 and played for the Division III select title, placing second to St. Charles Catholic.
And yes, Comeaux is proof that big things do come in small packages. Because he is 5-foot-10 and weighs 165 pounds, he may not pass the “football eye test” for many fans. Opponents know not to take their eyes off him.
"Jac was undersized as a freshman (135 pounds)," Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. "He's really worked hard in training to get bigger. He started coming on for us late in his sophomore season when he caught a couple of touchdowns passes. He exploded as a player in the spring going into his junior season. He had really good chemistry with (quarterback) Jackson House.”
Comeaux caught 37 passes for 1,069 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago, earning Class 2A all-state honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
That’s an eye-popping average of 28.8 yards per catch. Though House has graduated and moved on to Eastern Kentucky University, the expectations remain high for Dunham of District 6-2A.
"We definitely want to get Jac the ball this season,” Weiner added. “Jac's speed jumps off the screen when you look at his tape. When the ball is in the air, we expect him to make the catch.
“He is a more polished route runner now. Jac has always been willing to put in extra work. This offseason he made sure to get younger players involved.”
The Tigers will likely use two young quarterbacks this season. Elijah Haven is a 6-foot-4 freshman who started for the Dunham basketball team that advanced to the LHSAA’s Division III select semifinals. Logan Sorel is a talented sophomore who made his mark for Dunham’s baseball squad that also advanced to the Division III select semifinal round.
When Weiner says Comeaux went to work after his freshman season, it’s no exaggeration. He has trained with former LSU and NFL receiver Terrence Toliver.
“Terrence has taught me a lot of technical stuff about playing receiver," Comeaux said. "I've learned about angles to take on my routes and how to catch certain ways depending on the route. We've worked on my stance.”
Comeaux is one of just seven Dunham seniors. And he enters the season expecting success.
"I'm really excited about this season and think we will have a good team," Comeaux adds.
Predictably, Comeaux is prepared to do more to help make Tigers winners. He is set to team with senior Drew Bourgeois and sophomore Colin Pecue as a kick returner this fall. Bourgeois, Trevor Haman and Comeaux are the projected starting receivers along with tight end Harrison Malik.
"All of the receivers are close," Comeaux said. "I've helped the younger guys. We like our quarterbacks and have good chemistry. Elijah Haven has a ridiculous arm. Logan Sorel is very talented too. Practice has been going very good. Not a lot of people thought we'd be as good as we were last year. We want to keep it going this season."
"Our team last year was a tough physical group with size," Weiner said. "We're not as big this year. But across the board our speed is better. We're hoping the results are the same."