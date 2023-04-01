Did you notice? Just like that, we went from winter to spring LHSAA sports, logistically speaking.
Those Saturday temperatures in the 80s had nothing to do with it. Nope, the transition from LHSAA winter championships to spring championships took five days.
If anybody needed a reminder of how fast the 2022-23 sports seasons are moving, this is it.
A week ago, champions were crowned in powerlifting — the final winter sport. Bowling champions were honored Thursday and Friday, kicking off the spring parade of champions.
Believe or not, just 42 days remain until the LHSAA’s 2022-23 baseball tournament in Sulphur ends.
That is not a lot of time. And there is much to do and see. How softball and baseball navigate through the divisional playoff format for its select/nonselect sports is one thing everyone will be watching.
The softball tourney will still be two days on April 28-29 because Sulphur’s Frasch Park has a number of fields to accommodate a larger number of teams. The other Sulphur site, McMurry Park, has three fields. So the baseball tourney covers four days, May 10-13.
Competitively speaking, the football and basketball championship events checked all the boxes. The margins of victory were smaller and there were fewer blowouts.
It will be interesting to see how the baseball and softball results match up with the football and basketball numbers.
A summer meeting between LHSAA officers and a group of principals selected by LHSAA membership will be among the next steps after these sports seasons end.
To the surprise of many, the biggest message from the LHSAA’s January convention was not a push to dump the new divisional system. It was about including member schools in the LHSAA's staff and officers' process as it happens.
The new system, based on a new definition of select/nonselect schools, placed more schools on the select side. Is it perfect? Nothing is.
There will no doubt be jockeying by schools to jump from the select side to nonselect. Power ratings will need to be tweaked in some cases.
In the meantime, there are games to be played, championships to decide and memories to be made. That is plenty to focus on for now.
Dunham hires Meyers
The Dunham School announced that Meagan Meyers has been hired as its new volleyball coach.
Meyers, who coached Catholic-Pointe Coupee to two district titles and an LHSAA tourney in 2020, was an assistant to Donna Pixley the past two years.
Before her stint at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Meyers was an assistant at Parkview Baptist. She has 12 years coaching experience and also has coached three volleyball clubs. Pixley announced her retirement last month.
Prep notables
Brusly High formally named its baseball stadium and field for two area baseball pioneers Saturday.
The Brusly facility is now known as L.J. Dupuy Stadium and Charles Marionneaux Sr. Field. Dupuy championed American Legion baseball for many years and was the first BRCC baseball coach.
• Speaking of BRCC, Livonia’s Akiyah Carnes signed to play for coach Paula Lee’s women's team in 2023-24.