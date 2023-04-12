It didn’t matter that high school softball was down to the last day of its regular season. St. Amant and Live Oak high schools had unfinished business to take care of Wednesday.
Sparked by a grand slam and the pitching of Addison Jackson, St. Amant wrapped up an undefeated run through District 5-5A with a 6-1 win in the completion of a suspended game at Live Oak.
The game was originally set to be played in full last Thursday. Weather forced it to be postponed after 1½ innings with St. Amant holding a 5-0 lead. Each team scored one run Wednesday as Jackson and the Gators kept Live Oak from mounting a comeback.
“I thought this game, obviously, meant a lot and I think both teams played like it was,” said St. Amant coach Amy Pitre, whose team won last year’s Class 5A championship. “It was a really good environment to be playing in with two good teams.”
St. Amant (28-2, 10-0) was already the top seed in the LHSAA’s Division I nonselect power ratings. Live Oak (29-4, 7-3), which lost 9-1 at St. Amant on March 21, was second.
“We pitched it well (today) but we didn’t have any timely hitting,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said.
Live Oak starter A.K. Phillips walked three batters in the first inning before giving up a grand slam to Kami Gautreau. The Gators also struck for a run in the top of the second before the game was halted. On Wednesday, Kaylee Chandler took over in the circle and limited St. Amant to two hits and one run.
“Chandler did a really good job in the circle. She gave us a chance, but we didn’t have anything fall our way,” Prescott said. “We didn’t get hits with runners in scoring position.”
St. Amant’s Jackson pitched all seven innings, and didn’t give up a run until the sixth. Jeane Janise reached on an infield error to get Live Oak started. She eventually came around to score on Chloe Magee’s grounder to short, but it was all the Eagles would get as they left the bases loaded.
For St. Amant, the win came on the heels of a 4-1 loss at John Curtis on Tuesday. The loss snapped the Gators 25-game winning streak, but they were ready to go again on Wednesday.
“I don’t think it's ever a good thing to lose,” Pitre said. “Some people might say, ‘Oh, you needed that.’ I don’t believe in that. The most important thing is playing our best ball late in the season going into the playoffs.
“I like how we bounced back (Wednesday) and played some pretty good ball because we did not (Tuesday).”
St. Amant 6, Live Oak 1
SAHS 410 000 1 – 6 4 3
LOHS 000 001 0 – 1 5 3
W — Addison Jackson. L — AK Phillips.
Leaders– St. Amant: Kami Gautreau, 1-4, HR; Addison Jackson 1-1. Live Oak: Kayce Bennett, 2-3; Choe Magee 0-3, RBI.
Team records– St. Amant 28-2, 10-0 in District 5-5A. Live Oak 29-4, 7-3.