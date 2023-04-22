Without a doubt, St. Amant understood the assignment.
The top-seeded Gators raced out to a 7-1 lead after two innings on the way to an 11-2 victory over No. 8 Northshore in a Division I nonselect quarterfinal softball game played Saturday at St. Amant.
With the win, St. Amant (30-2) advances to the semifinals and plays No. 4 West Monroe at the LHSAA softball tournament that begins Friday in Sulphur. The Gators beat the Rebels in the Class 5A title game a year ago.
“We knew we were up against a really good pitcher,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “I thought we made adjustments at the plate during at-bats early in the game that were crucial.
“After three innings, I think she (Northshore’s Jenna Samuel) had thrown 90 pitches. They worked to get the pitches they wanted. That was a quality team we beat … regardless of what the score was.”
Pitcher AJ Jackson and third baseman Alix Franklin were again at the heart of the SAHS attack. Jackson, a Boston College signee, was 3 for 3 at the plate with two home runs and six RBI. Her third hit was an RBI double. Jackson now has 27 home runs this season. In the circle, Jackson struck out nine and scattered four hits, giving up two solo home runs to her counterpart Samuel.
Franklin, an LSU commitment, also was 3 for 3 with a solo homer. The junior now has 21 home runs in 2023
“As a pitcher, you feel way better when you are up 7-1,” Jackson said. “I have so much confidence in this team. I’m pleased with today but I can always be better. My curveball worked the best today.”
When asked about the duo’s hitting, Franklin added, “We knew what we were looking for and when we got it we capitalized.”
It was not just Jackson and Franklin capitalizing. In the bottom of the first inning, Makinsey Elisar and Franklin walked to lead off and advanced to second and third on passed balls. Jackson lofted a sacrifice fly to score the first run. Franklin scored on a wild pitch. Samantha Landaiche then contributed a two-RBI single.
Samuel homered off Jackson in the top of the second for Northshore (24-7). Jackson countered with a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to make it 7-1. Samuel, who has 21 home runs, homered again in the fourth. Franklin and Jackson launched back-to-back homers in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-2.
Samuel she grounded out on a nifty play Mary Beth Zeller, who ranged to her right to scoop up the ball, in her third at-bat.
“I thought we came out ready to play,” Northshore coach Chelsea Nette said. “A couple of bad innings hurt us. Hats off to them (St. Amant) … they are a great team.”