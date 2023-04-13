It is no surprise to see St. Amant and Holden lead the Baton Rouge contingent going into the LHSAA’s softball playoffs.
The Gators (28-2) won the Class 5A title last season and are seeded No. 1 on the LHSAA’s revamped Division I nonselect bracket released Thursday. Holden (19-10), the Class B champion a year ago, tops the Division V nonselect bracket.
Though parameters are different, the planning and objective remains the same — win and advance to the LHSAA tournament set for April 28-29 in Sulphur. The playoff push starts as early as Friday for some teams. In Division I, No. 9 Central hosts No. 24 Covington (21-11) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The mission for 5A nonselect teams like St. Amant is much the same. This time around another District 5-5A team, Live Oak (29-4), is the No. 2 seed.
Other traditional powers like No. 4 West Monroe (23-9) and No. 3 Sam Houston (28-2) remain in play.
Other local teams with top three seeding positions include Division II nonselect Albany (23-3), No. 3 Doyle (20-11) in Division III nonselect. Both Albany and Doyle may see some new opponents in the revamped format. The top six seeded teams receive first round byes.
“It (Division I bracket) was pretty much what we expected,” said Central coach Michelle Efferson. “Those top seeds were locked in. If we had won two more games we could be sitting in a better spot. Now the goal for us to to win three games in a little over a week to advance to the tournament.”
Holden’s route may be the toughest to gauge since Division V is a mix of Class B and C teams, many of which the Livingston Parish-based Rockets do not play.
“How do we play for teams we don’t know? We play the toughest schedule we can locally and it includes 5A teams,” Holden coach Raven Andrews said. “I believe we are prepared.”