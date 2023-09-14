St. Amant scored all of its points in the second quarter and relied on a stingy defense to protect the lead in a 20-14 win over the John F. Kennedy Cougars on Thursday night at The Pit.
After Kennedy pulled to within six points midway through the third quarter, the Gators stopped Kennedy on three straight possessions to end the game, holding the Cougars to 40 total yards.
The final stop came with just over five minutes remaining when Anthony Salzarulo intercepted a deflected pass at the Gators' 40, after which St. Amant (3-0) gained two first downs and ran the remaining time off of the clock
After a scoreless first quarter that featured four punts and a fumble, the offenses broke loose in the second quarter, combining for three straight touchdown drives that resulted in a 14-7 St. Amant lead.
The first Gators' touchdown came on a 36-yard pass from Chase Kelley to Jermichael Millien and successfully concluded a 12-play, 95-yard drive.
Kennedy (2-1) answered the score with a 16-yard touchdown pass to James Evans from A’myne Darensbourg.
St. Amant regained the lead with another long scoring drive. Kelley connected with Brody Kernan for a 36-yard scoring pass to cap an eight-play drive and put the Gators up 14-7.
How it was won
On the first play from scrimmage after the second St. Amant score, Darensbourg fumbled on a roll out. Gators defensive lineman Jaiyh Joseph picked up the ball and returned it to the Cougars' 5.
Two plays later, Tyree Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge to give the Gators a 20-7 lead.
Kennedy cut the deficit to 20-14 on a 22-yard run by Nickolas Thomas at the 3:18 mark of the third quarter but the Cougars never threatened to reach the end zone again.
Even though it didn’t score any more points, St. Amant controlled the ball for most of the third and fourth quarters, picking up six first downs in the final 14 minutes of the game.
Player of the game
Chase Kelley, St. Amant: The senior quarterback overcame an early interception to pass for 185 yards and two scores and rush for 33 yards. He completed a key 15-yard pass to Easton Jarreau on third down with 3:02 remaining to allow the Gators to maintain possession and seal the win.
Notable
• Kennedy defensive back Tyler Morrison intercepted a pass in the first quarter.
• St. Amant failed to score more than 40 points for the first time this season. The Gators scored 45 and 41 in their first two games.