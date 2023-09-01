There were few signs of early season rust for St. Amant’s offense in its season opener Friday night.
The Gators used a sharp and balanced attack to move up and down the field against George Washington Carver en route to a 45-20 victory at St. Amant.
Through the air, Gators quarterback Chase Kelley threw two touchdown passes. On the ground, running back Kyron Craft muscled his way in for two additional scores.
That offensive precision, combined with two turnovers from the Rams, allowed St. Amant to build a commanding 31-6 halftime lead.
“I was real pleased with our intensity in the first half,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “Chase Kelley came in off of the bench, after starting for us last year. I can’t say enough about that guy. The hardest thing to do is sacrifice for your teammates. He did that and stepped aside for Cooper Babin. Cooper got hurt, and Chase came up huge.”
How it was won
St. Amant scored touchdowns on three of its first four offensive possessions.
Kelley hooked up with Easton Jarreau for a 24-yard score, and he later connected with Timothy Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown. Craft added a 5-yard scoring run to give St. Amant a 21-0 lead.
Carver’s only points of the first half came in the second quarter when Richard Perkins exploded for 97 yards on a quarterback keeper to cut the deficit to 21-6.
The Gators scored the final 10 points of the half. Craft scored on a 5-yard run, and Jarreau made a 25-yard field goal.
Carver tried to make things interesting in the second half. Perkins had scoring connections with Edmonda Reid and Tory Pinckney.
However, St. Amant tacked on two touchdown runs from Tyree Williams, who ended the game with 100 yards rushing on just nine carries.
Perkins accounted for 403 of Carver’s 419 total yards. He threw for 245 yards, ran for 90 and added 68 yards receiving.
Pinckney had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
They said it
Byron Addison, Carver coach: “It’s Week One. We got some things going, but we have a lot that we have to clean up —especially the turnovers. You can’t make those kinds of mistakes against a team like St. Amant. We have to fix that and move on to the next one.”
Player of the game
Kelley, St. Amant: Kelley took over at quarterback after an injury to Babin on the Gators’ opening drive. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 189 yards and two scores. He added 18 yards on the ground.
Notable
St. Amant now has won four straight season openers. Its last two season-opening victories have come against Carver.