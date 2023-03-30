St. Amant senior pitcher Addison Jackson is a force on the softball diamond.
Jackson tossed a one-hitter and hit her 24th homer of the season to lead St. Amant to a 10-0, six-inning victory over host Dutchtown on Thursday night.
Jackson (24-1) struck out 13, including three in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Jackson also drove in two runs with a first-pitch homer in the second inning that put the Gators up 4-0. Jackson was 1 for 2 officially at the plate, and she was intentionally walked three times. Jackson now has 71 career homers.
Winners of 22 straight games, St. Amant (24-1) improved to 8-0 in District 5-5A. Dutchtown drops to 16-11 and 3-5. St. Amant edged Dutchtown 3-2 in the first meeting, but the Griffins didn't have as many problems Thursday.
"We really focused on scoring first," St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. "When we strike first, we usually get our scoring going. Addison Jackson played another good game. Our defense was good."
"Today wasn't our day," Dutchtown coach Nancy Ensminger said. "St. Amant is a very good team. We played them a much better game the first time. We didn't play like we've been playing."
Dutchtown pitcher Maddie West had four of her seven walks in the first inning. West also hit St. Amant's Alix Franklin with a pitch three times. Franklin eventually scored in the first and fourth innings. West got Jackson to fly out to center in the first for the second out. Four straight batters drew walks. Kami Gautreau and Samantha Landaiche drew full-count walks to force in two runs for a 2-0 lead.
Jackson hit her two-run homer in the second inning. St. Amant added three runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Franklin scored from third on a throwing error, and Mary Beth Zeller doubled to drive in two runs to put the Gators up 7-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
St. Amant had four of its six hits in the sixth inning. Makinzey Elisar had an RBI triple, and Gautreau smashed a two-run homer to left. It was Gautreau's eighth homer of the season.
Dutchtown's Harper Dupre doubled in the bottom of the sixth.
Jackson said she felt good in warmups and knew this was a big game against an Ascension Parish rival.
"I felt very good today and everything was working," Jackson said. "We had a good game plan. Our defense was good behind me. On my homer, the pitch was inside and high. I have to take advantage of opportunities."
Jackson's coach is impressed by her performance this season.
"It's incredible that Addison Jackson has 24 homers in 25 games, considering how many walks she's drawn," Pitre said.
St. Amant 10, Dutchtown 0
St. Amant 220 303 — 10 6 1
Dutchtown 000 000 — 0 1 2
WP -- Addison Jackson; LP -- Maddie West. Leading hitters: St. Amant: McKinzey Elisar (1-3, 3B); Addison Jackson (1-2, HR, 2 RBIs), Mary Beth Zeller (1-4, 2 RBIs), Aralee Beene (1-3), Kami Gautreau (1-2, HR, 2 RBIs), Halle Haydel (1-2); Dutchtown: Harper Dupre (1-3, 2B). Team records: St. Amant (24-1, 8-0 District 5-5A); Dutchtown (16-11, 3-5).