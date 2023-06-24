A top five national ranking is the latest accolade for the St. Amant High softball team.
The Gators (32-2) were ranked third in the final SBLive national top 25 that featured teams from 16 states. Texas-based Montgomery Lake Creek got the No. 1 spot after winning its third straight UIL Class 5A title.
Arizona’s Salpointe Catholic was No. 2 just ahead of St. Amant, which won the Division I nonselect title, its second straight LHSAA title.
Ballard of Louisville, Kentucky, and Washington-based Jackson completed the top five.
Officials meeting
The first summer meeting for the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Goodwood Library’s main conference room. All returning and transfer officials are asked to attend.
Regular meetings for all officials begin July 10 also at the Goodwood Library. Those meetings are also scheduled for 6:30 p.m. High school rules training meetings begin at 6 p.m. on July 5, while on-the-field mechanics training starts at 7 a.m. on July 8 at Parkview Baptist and will be held each Saturday.
Anyone interested in becoming a high school football official should contact regional coordinator Louis Metevia at (225) 268-7026.
Job openings
Mentorship Academy seeks a head football coach. Head coaches or assistant coaches with high school/college experience are encouraged to apply. Mentorship is a Helix STEAM school.
Send résumés to principal Angela Domingue at angela.domingue@helixcommunityschools.org or athletic director Donald Johnson at d.johnson@helixcommunityschools.org. Contact the school at (225) 346-5180 for more information.
• McKinley seeks a head girls basketball coach for 2023-24. Applicants must have a valid Louisiana teaching certificate and should apply at www.applitrack.com/ebrschools/onlineapp/default.aspx.
A boys soccer coach also is needed at McKinley. Contact athletic director L. Nicole Gillette at lgillette.ebrschools.org for details.
Prep notables
Hansoni Holland, previously the head football coach at Tara and an assistant at Scotlandville last fall, is now the offensive coordinator at Plaquemine.
He was an assistant for the Green Devils before taking the Tara job. Holland also is a former Southern University quarterback.
• West Feliciana has hired one of its former athletes, Primmecha Coates, as its head cross country coach/assistant track coach. Coates is a former Grambling athlete and assistant coach.