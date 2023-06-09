Add another major post-season honor for St. Amant softball star Addison Jackson.
The Boston College signee is the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year for the second straight year. Gatorade announced the award on the same day Jackson was honored with the LSWA’s Class 5A Outstanding Player award.
“Addison is the hardest-working player I have ever coached,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “She guided her team to another state championship against arguably the toughest 5A schedule in the state.”
Jackson led the Gators to the Division I nonselect title, their second straight LHSAA title, this spring. She is the fourth St. Amant player to win the Louisiana award. Infielders Kellie Eubanks and Kara Gremillion, along with pitcher Leah Heintze, are St. Amant’s past winners.
She was 32-2 in the circle with a 0.93 earned run average and 288 strikeouts. She allowed just one run in two games at the LHSAA tournament. Jackson also was Louisiana’s most prolific power hitter. She batted .521 with 27 home runs and 75 runs batted in.
Academic excellence and community service are other key components for the Gatorade honors. Jackson has a 4.41 grade point average, does volunteer work at local no-kill animal shelters, community service projects for her church and works a youth softball coach.
Being Louisiana's winner makes Jackson a finalist for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award that will be announced in the weeks ahead. She joins Maci Bergeron (2020-21 & 2019-20, Notre Dame High School) and Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (2018-19, Brusly High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.