SULPHUR — The Dunham School landed the first punch, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
But top-seeded St. Charles Catholic methodically got the knockout, scoring a 9-4 victory over No. 4 Dunham in a Division III select semifinal game played Thursday night at the LHSAA state baseball tournament at McMurry Park.
“We came out and punched them in the mouth a little bit,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “But (St. Charles) strung together some tough at-bats. They responded. It was a fight and we just couldn’t get the timely hit when we needed them as the game went on.”
The win puts the Comets (31-7) in the title game against No. 7 Menard (29-7) at 5 p.m. Friday. The Eagles advanced with a 4-2 victory over third-seeded Notre Dame of Crowley.
Dunham (22-13) opened the scoring with back-to-back RBI singles by Sione Albert and Chase Crawford.
St. Charles grabbed the momentum moments later in the bottom of the first, thanks to a three-run double by Michael Hotard and an RBI single by Brandon Kragle. Hotard finished the game with four RBIs for the winners.
The Tigers scored single runs in the second and third innings. In the third, Gabe Greene doubled, took third on a St. Charles error and scored on Jack Higginbotham’s sacrifice bunt.
However, the game was not deadlocked at 4-4 for long. An RBI groundout put the reigning champion Comets ahead for good in the bottom of the third. St. Charles loaded the bases and scored another run on a fielder’s choice.
Kragle’s RBI triple in the fourth scored Jackson Monica, extending St. Charles’ lead to 7-4. Kragle, Monica and Dunham’s Grant Cohn, a Tulane commitment, had two hits each in the game.
Cohn lauded his team’s growth this season. The Thursday semifinal marked Dunham’s first LHSAA tourney berth since 2018.
“We play so hard and to see how far we’ve come means a lot,” Cohn said. “Our school has not been here in five years and that’s big.
"Next year these guys are going to come back and hopefully put it on St. Charles next year.”