The Dunham School converted a fourth down and three third downs to get near the red zone with 31 seconds remaining. All the Tigers needed was one more big play.
But St. Charles Catholic held its ground and on four pass plays to notch a 32-28 victory over Dunham in the Division III select title game at the LHSAA Prep Classic on Friday night.
“At the end of the day, all you can do is give everything you got, and that’s what we did today,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “I could not be more proud of these kids or more proud to be their coach.”
Ultimately, it was second-seeded St. Charles that converted decisive big plays down the stretch. Defensive stops at the end of each half and an onside kick helped pave the way for 15 fourth-quarter points and a come-from-behind victory at the Caesars Superdome.
“What a great game,” St. Charles coach Wayne Stein said. “It was physical. I thought both teams played extremely hard. They laid it on the line … that’s what high school football is about.”
The victory gives the Comets (11-3) an LHSAA title for the second straight season. It was the first title-game appearance for Dunham (12-2) since 2004.
The two quarterbacks, Dunham’s Jackson House and St. Charles' Ayden Authement, were the title-game MVPs and illustrated the toughness the game required.
House ran for 102 yards on 19 carries and scored one touchdown. He also completed 7 of 14 passes for 202 yards and two TDs.
Authement completed 13 of 18 for 182 yards and one score and churned out 57 yards rushing and the game-winning 3-yard TD run with 5:39 remaining.
Before the winning TD, Authement spun out of a tackle by a Dunham defender to secure a much-needed first down at the Dunham 18.
Comets running back Davon Sturgis had a strong game, running for 92 yards and one TD.
Dunham took the second-half kickoff and scored on a quick strike. House connected with Jac Comeaux on a 50-yard pass play. The catch by Comeaux, who finished with four catches for 159 yards and two TDs, set up 9-yard TD run by House that gave Dunham a 21-14 lead. The Tigers held St. Charles to a field goal and led 28-17 with 1:21 to go in the third quarter when House threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Jake Rizzo.
“We were battling out there with every play call,” House said. “We did not execute on one last play. Playing with these guys … it means so much.”
Both coaches conceded that fatigue was a factor. Stein said St. Charles' ability to get some body blows in the physical exchanges was crucial too since Dunham had more players going both ways.
Authement’s 2-yard TD pass to Jackson Monica and a 2-point conversion pass Brandon Kragle made it 28-26 with 10:36 to go. Instead of giving the ball back, the Comets opted for an onside kick and recovered at the 45, setting up the game-winning score. It was the final momentum shift.
Two big plays gave Dunham a 14-7 first-quarter lead. Each time the Tigers scored on a big play St. Charles had an answer. Boldt scored on a 52-yard TD run and House tossed a 62-yard TD pass to Comeaux to take a 14-7 lead.
The biggest play of the half was made by the St. Charles defense after Sturgis scored on a 21-yard run for the Comets in the first quarter, which capped a 13-play, 70-yard drive that took 6:44 off the clock with 5:51 to go in the half to tie it.
House carried the ball six times and completed a 46-yard pass to Comeaux. But on fourth-and-goal from the SC 2, Boldt was met at the line by the SCC line led by Hudson Heltz and never reached the end zone.