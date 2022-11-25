It took No. 2 St. Charles only 13 seconds to make its presence felt in Friday night’s quarterfinal road game.
Semarre Scott returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to jump-start the Comets, and they held off No. 10 Parkview’s second-half comeback to advance 40-21 in the Division III select playoffs.
With the win, the Comets advance to the semifinals to take on No. 3 Notre Dame, which beat Episcopal 47-0 in Crowley.
How it was won
After Scott’s opening kickoff return, the Eagles responded with a touchdown drive of their own, capped by Micah Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown run.
St. Charles (9-3) came right back down the field and ended the drive with Davon Stirgus’ 13-yard touchdown run that gave the Comets a 14-7 advantage with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
The St. Charles defense forced a punt and, on the team’s ensuing offensive drive, Stirgus scored on a 12-yard run around the end to extend the lead to two scores.
St. Charles quarterback Ayden Authement put the Comets firmly in control with 4:18 left in the first half on a 13-yard touchdown run that made the score 27-7.
Parkview drove nearly the entire length of the field on its last offensive drive in the first half. The Eagles were facing a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line before the Comets defense got a push on the offensive line and stopped Eli Brown to give St. Charles a 27-7 halftime lead.
Parkview’s opening drive of the second half lasted just under five minutes, capped by Abram Johnston’s 7-yard scoring run.
The Comets were backed up deep in their own territory on their next drive when Authement dropped back to pass and was hit as he let the ball go. Johnson intercepted the pass and returned it 25 yards for a score. The pick-six gave Parkview life, cutting the deficit to 27-21 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Stirgus and the Comets offense stopped Parkview’s momentum with a drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown run. A failed 2-point conversion attempt kept the score at 33-21 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jackson Monica scored on a 22-yard run with less than a minute left to play to set the final score.
Player of the Game
Davon Stirgus, St. Charles: Stirgus earned the hat trick for the Comets, scoring on touchdown runs of 13, 12 and 12 yards. He finished with 96 yards rushing on nine attempts and one reception for 8 yards.
They said it
Stirgus: “It was a good team win. I couldn’t have three touchdowns without my O-line and receivers blocking on the perimeter, so big shout-out to them and on to the next game.”
St. Charles coach Wayne Stein: “I’m proud of my kids. I’m disappointed in the way we kind of came out in the second half and gave up the drive and then kind of lost momentum. But I'm proud that we fought through that. Our kids have been resilient all year. We played an unreal schedule. We've had injuries, and here they are in the semifinals, 48 minutes away from the Dome again, ninth straight year.”