It is a full circle move for Robert Lee, who returns to his alma mater, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, to be the head boys basketball coach. Another coach with New Roads ties, Livonia’s Jameion “Toby” St. Cyr, illustrates the opposite scenario.
After spending all but four years of his career in Pointe Coupee Parish, St. Cyr was hired as the new boys basketball coach at Class 3A power Port Allen High, a school that has won four straight LHSAA titles.
The 55-year-old Lee served as head men’s basketball coach at UL for six years and spent 14 years on the Cajuns’ staff. He is a 1986 CHSPC graduate.
Lee spent much as the last decade in private business, working as a personal trainer both in Atlanta and the Baton Rouge area.
St. Cyr, 48, was head coach at Livonia the last five years. St. Cyr was head coach at his alma mater, Pointe Coupee Central, for 12 years. He has 23 years of high school coaching experience.
“I wasn’t looking to get back into coaching, but a friend called and asked if I would be interested in the Catholic job,” Lee said. “I’ve done several things professionally, but I keep getting drawn back into basketball.
"How appropriate is it that I get the chance to possibly finish my coaching career where it all started?”
After being introduced to the PAHS team on Tuesday, St. Cyr got to watch the Pelicans play summer league games.
“There have been sleepless nights over the last couple of weeks,” St. Cyr said. “Coming to Port Allen is a great opportunity. I had to ask how it would be received in West Baton Rouge and Port Allen and also in Pointe Coupee.
“Turns out, a lot of people have told me they are pulling for me at Port Allen. That means a lot."
St. Cyr played collegiately at Three Rivers Community College and Northwestern State in the 1990s.
Lee played for Catholic-PC from 1982-86 and was part of the last CHSPC boys team to win a district title in 1986. At UL, Lee led Cajuns to an NCAA tourney bid in 2004-05.
Lee is the brother BRCC coach Paula Lee and looks forward to having his mother, Theresa, a New Roads resident, attending games in 2023-24.
“We’re a basketball family and I am excited to give my mother a reason to be back in the gym,” Lee said.
Port Allen principal James Jackson said St. Cyr came highly recommended by several coaches, including DiMario Jackson, who left Port Allen to became head coach at LSU Alexandria this spring.
Sailing nets all-America honors
Former Parkview Baptist standout Katie Salling earned second-team All-American honors for LSU Eunice in softball.
Salling, a freshman, led the Bengals in batting average at .404, total bases with 112 and home runs with eight. She played catcher/designated hitter and made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association team as a utility player.
• LSU commitment Jada Richard of Lafayette Christian has cracked the ESPNW top 100 in at No. 87. Richard is a 5-foot-6 point guard. She averaged 28.2 points, five assists and four steals a game.