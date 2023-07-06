St. James head football coach LaVanta Davis spoke from the heart about Wildcat assistant coach Antoine Carter, who died suddenly earlier this week.
“This is hard. I’ve been knowing him since 1996,” Davis said. “We met at Southern University. He went to Carver and I went to L.B. Landry. Then we coached together at Istrouma, Scotlandvillle and West St. John.
“Our paths went in different directions for a while … he was at East St. John. But then we came back together here at St. James. Coach Carter was a great coach and also a great role model for our players and students. It’s a loss for our team and the school.”
The school is offering counseling services for students, according to a letter posted on social media by St. James principal Shane Kliebert.
In his letter, Kliebert noted, "Coach Carter dedicated countless hours to mentoring and guiding our student-athletes both on and off the field. His passion for the sport, unwavering dedication, and genuine care for each player transcended the realm of coaching. He was a role model, a source of inspiration and a pillar of support for all who had the privilege of knowing him."
Elevating Istrouma
The original goal of $7,000 is now just a footnote as Sid Edwards’ first fundraiser as head football coach at Istrouma winds down.
Going into its final two days, the verticalraise.com fundraiser had tallied just under $23,000 in donations. Many contributions are anonymous, including one $5,000 pledge made over the weekend.
The Facebook-powered event had generated 448 social media shares by Thursday. Funds raised will be used to buy new equipment and to fund other needs, including food/drinks for the players during summer workouts.
The link is https://vraise.org/y8sDju.
Class C school closed
The Winn Parish School Board voted to close Class C Atlanta during a meeting held last week at Winnfield High.
Atlanta was K-12 school that won six boys basketball titles, the most recent of which came in 2017. The school’s girls basketball team had three LHSAA runner-up finishes.
High school students from Atlanta will be moved into a Class 3A Winnfield starting this fall.
Job openings
Scotlandville seeks a head volleyball coach and a head baseball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
Contact Scotlandville athletic director Carlos Sample at csample@ebrschools.org or principal Paul Jackson at pjackson@ebrschools.org to apply or to seek details about the positions.