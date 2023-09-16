A week after the Capital City Swim League’s first 2023 meet was postponed last week when the water level dropped too low in the Crawfish Aquatics pool, things got back on track Saturday.
There was a familiar theme with Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy winning the team titles as the focus returned to calculating the time swimmers dropped in each race.
“Obviously, we all have stuff to work on … this is the first meet,” St. Joseph’s coach Ali Buchart said. “But overall, I thought we did real well. It was good to get in the water and get a baseline.
“We told them all to visualize their race and what they want to do beforehand and also to see what they need to work on. And they did.”
The Redstickers won all 11 girls events and scored 642 points to finish ahead of Baton Rouge High (291) and Dutchtown (204). Catholic was the top boys team with 587 points. Baton Rouge High (466) was second.
“We had a delay in getting everything going but it was nice to see everybody out here,” first-year Catholic coach Nelson Sanchez said. “It is good to see where we are starting from and now we go on from here.
“I was most pleased with the effort. Everybody’s heart was in it. It’s been a while since I coached but it is great getting back into it with this group.”
There were four double winners — SJA’s Lyla Roper (200-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke), SJA's Anna Guidroz (50 and 100 freestyles), Catholic’s Alex Cooper (200 and 500 freestyles) and Matthew O’Konski of Dutchtown (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly).
The Bears won all three relays and four individual events.
Cross country
It was a big day for St. Joseph’s in cross country, too. The Redstickers placed third in the Southern Showcase held Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama, with 191 points.
Tennessee-based Brentwood Academy won with 66 points and Auburn was next at 154.
Freshman Lucy Cramer of Parkview Baptist was the top local finisher, placing 10th with a 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 18.30 seconds. Grace Rennhoff was 19th to pace SJA.