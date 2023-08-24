There were no seats available for a brief period of time during Thursday night’s volleyball jamboree at St. Michael.
The marquee matchup between St. Michael and St. Joseph’s Academy, one of the final meetings in the first round of games, packed the Warriors' gym. St. Michael rallied late before falling 25-19, but it was enough to leave fans wanting more.
“This was the one everybody wanted to see,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “The gym was packed.”
A quarterfinalist in last year’s Division III playoffs, St. Michael’s won two of three games with a squad dominated by sophomores including Bella Johnston, Bella Bravata and Bella LeBlanc.
St. Joseph’s got three kills from senior Addie Uter as it quickly moved out to a 10-2 lead. Emmy Neumann also had three kills helping the Redstickers maintain their lead at 16-8 to keep the pressure on.
St. Michael could only get as close as 18-14 before St. Joseph’s closed out the single-game win.
“We only have a couple of girls on the court that played last year, but I don’t want to call it a rebuild,” St. Joseph’s coach Sivi Miller said after her team went 3-0 on the day. “In our program, these girls are waiting for a shot, and they’re hungry to get out there. We want to be a different team later in the season, so that’s what we will build on.”
In all, the jamboree featured 12 teams, 11 of which made last year’s state playoffs. Dutchtown returns 10 seniors from last year’s Division I quarterfinal team, and was 3-0 on Thursday.
There were also four teams breaking in new head coaches — Dunham, Parkview Baptist, Walker and Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Dunham’s Meagan Meyers took over a program that won the Division III title last season. The Tigers lost 10 seniors from that squad, but went 2-1 with the only loss coming at the hands of Dutchtown.
“We’ve got young kids on the roster that are ready, willing and eager,” said Meyers, who assisted former coach Donna Pixley for two seasons before taking over. “I know most of the kids from club ball, but it's so much easier being on campus with them all day long. And I have a very similar coaching style to coach Donna.”
Also moving into the head role after two years as an assistant was Parkview Baptist’s Allison Leake. The Eagles defeated University and Central and suffered their only loss to Dutchtown.
“Its fun and it's special,” Leake said. “I have that assistant coach vibe with them, but at the same time, they respect my volleyball knowledge. We just have fun.”
Walker got started under coach Greg Castillo with a 1-2 showing. The Wildcats rallied for a 25-22 win over Central in their third game.
“The girls are still a little tentative,” Castillo said. “They worry about making mistakes. We need them to go out and have fun.”