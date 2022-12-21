St. Amant basketball coach Travis Uzee could only bury his face in his right hand.
With the Gators rallying from a 13-point deficit to get within three points of St. Michael the Archangel with 6½ minutes to play, the Warriors slammed the door shut.
Point guard Derrick Morris ignited a critical 8-2 run that forward Sean Brown contributed six points to, and guard Canon Edgecombe added a key 3-pointer during a 2½-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, carrying St. Michael past St. Amant 69-58 in Wednesday’s Jacobi Scott Memorial/Walker Christmas tournament.
“(Morris is) a really good player for them; he’s tough to defend," said Uzee, whose team faces Jehovah-Jireh at 11 a.m. Friday. “We knew the ‘X’ factor us was to slow down (Edgecombe) and (Brown). We knew if those two guys played well it was going to be really difficult, and that’s exactly what they did. (Edgecombe) played lights out, (Brown) was just tough. I thought that they were really good, and we just weren’t our best and they probably had a lot to do with that.”
Edgecombe’s corner 3-pointer gave St. Michael (11-2) a 61-51 lead with 3:57 remaining. It was part of a stretch where the Warriors, who made 10 of 13 shots in the fourth period, made eight consecutive shots to pull away after St. Amant (10-4) had closed to 50-47 at the 6:46 mark.
The Warriors matched their largest lead of 13 points (65-52) when Hayden Bessonet fed Brown for a layup.
“We’ve been going through a phase the past four or five games where we haven’t shot the ball well,” said St. Michael coach Drew Hart, whose team faces Assumption at 11 a.m. Thursday. “In the U-High game (a 51-44 loss on Saturday), we were 3 for 21 from 3-point range. We shot the ball better. I thought offensively we were better.”
Brown scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the second half to lead St. Michael, which shot 52% (30 of 57) for the game. Edgecombe added 19 and Morris 17 to go with eight assists.
St. Amant’s Letavian Crockett led all scorers with 28 points, 21 of which came after halftime. Crockett made four 3-pointers. Jermichael Millien added 10 for the Gators who shot 47% (20 of 43) and had 14 turnovers.
Brown extended St. Amant’s defense with a pair of 3-pointers for a 15-9 first quarter lead and Bessonet scored a pair of baskets in the last 1:49 to make it 31-25 at halftime. Morris scored eight of his points in the third quarter, including a finish in transition off an assist from Bessonet, for a 46-33 lead with 3:09 left.
“That’s a really good win because that’s a good team,” Hart said.