It's a set piece they practice often with mixed results.
St. Michael the Archangel scored a crucial third goal on a free kick to defeat Parkview Baptist 3-2 in a Division III, District 5 girls soccer match Tuesday at St. Michael.
St. Michael's Kamryn Watson tapped the free kick to Kate DeAngelo, who booted a 35-yard strike over the defense to the back of the net in the 52nd minute to put the Warriors up 3-1.
"Kate DeAngelo had a really good free kick," Parkview Baptist coach Raphael Nunes said. "I was proud of my girls with the way they fought back. It looked like we were going to be down 1-0 going into half and we gave up a goal in the final two minutes. Today we made some mistakes on defense and you can't do that against good teams."
Parkview (15-4, 2-1 in district) came into the match ranked No. 1 in the Division III soccer coaches association poll with St. Michael (8-7-3, 2-0-1) one spot back at No. 2.
University, which battled St. Michael to a 1-1 draw, is also in the district mix.
Parkview opened the scoring in the 11th minute on Blythe Waguespack's corner kick that Morgan Walsh tapped in the left corner of the net. Parkview keeper Lauren Cooper went to the ground in the 29th minute for a save but hit her head and was injured. Claire David played the rest of the match in goal.
St. Michael's Grace Denison sent a long pass forward and Watson got behind the defense in the 38th minute. Watson fired a 14-yard shot to the left corner of the net for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Parkview scored 20 seconds into the second half off the kickoff. Parkview's Ella Kate Johnston played a long ball to Karis Phillippe, who scored from 18 yards out to cut the St. Michael lead to 2-1.
"Parkview caught us flat footed and sleeping on that kickoff," St. Michael coach Melin Portillo said. "We knew Parkview would come with a push. And we really had to battle to the end. Getting that third goal was crucial. I thought our passing was good today, and our back line played well on defense."
Parkview's Faith Johnston evaded three defenders and made a run up the middle of the field and scored on a 12-yard shot in the 67th minute to cut the deficit to 3-2. She scored her 31st goal of the season to go with 30 assists. Parkview had three shot attempts in the final 10 minutes.
St. Michael keeper Kristen Rudge had five saves. Walsh has five goals on the year.
"Our first goal was a little scramble off a corner kick and Morgan Walsh scored," Portillo said. "We were able to possess the ball a lot and that helped. We started really strong in the first half. Some of the girls from both schools play together in club so that added to the intensity."
"Coach Melin came up with a good game plan," Nunes said. "They tried to crowd the midfield. Johnston was able to break free late in the game."