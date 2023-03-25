Mission impossible? Not for St. Michael.
With all 11 meet qualifiers scoring points, the Warriors won the Division II championship for their first LHSAA boys powerlifting title.
“We’ve been working since November, and I am so proud of what these guys have done,” St. Michael coach Josh Langlois said. “They’ve done everything I asked and more.
“A lot of people said it couldn’t be done … that we couldn’t win a state title with the guys we had. We proved that was wrong.”
The Warriors scored plenty of points while proving their point. St. Michael finished with 44 points, twice as many as runner-up Lutcher, to win the Division II title on the final day of the LHSAA state powerlifting championships.
St. Paul’s (Division I) and Church Point (Division III) won the other boys titles in the meet at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Individual champions Sammy Tremonte at 114 pounds and Emilio Perez at 242 led the way for the Warriors. Tremonte started off the Warrriors' big day with an 880-pound three-lift total.
Perez put the exclamation point with a 565-pound deadlift on his final attempt. Langlois leaped in the air and Perez’s teammates greeted him with hugs.
“I knew my squat was not going to be my best (lift). I really dedicated myself to deadlift so I could help myself and my team too,” Perez said. “It (the last lift) felt surreal. This (first-place individual finish) is something I have been working for and praying a long time for.”
Carter Hadley (123 pounds), Gavin Knapps (181) and Bennett Blank (220) were runners-up in their weight classes for St. Michael. Lutcher had no individual champions. However, the Bulldogs had runners-up in Dax Calderera (148), Matt Garon (165).
“It’s insane what what we have done in a short period of time with kids who believed this was possible when we told them,” Langlois said. “This truly was a team effort, and I have to give a shout out to Zach Leger (football coach), our athletic director Rob Smith and principal Ellen Lee. They all played big roles in this.”
Woodlawn led Baton Rouge's Division I contingent by placing fourth with 16 points. The Panthers were just three points behind defending champion West Monroe.
Mehki Smith, who won the superheavyweight class with a three-lift of 1,685 pounds, led the way for Woodlawn.
There were three other local champions in Division I. Catholic High’s Happy Butler was the 132-pound champion with a total lift of 1,205 pounds.
Like Butler, Live Oak’s Landon Wall and Luke Miller of Central were top seeds who left the meet as champions.
Wall was the 198-pound winner with a total lift of 1,625 pounds. Miller was the 275-pound champion. He finished with a three-lift total of 1,785.
Port Allen's Landon Jones was a Division III champion. Jones had a three-lift total to win at 165 pounds.