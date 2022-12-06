Scotlandville only started its basketball season last week, but its defense was in top form Tuesday night.
The Hornets never let East Ascension get into an offensive rhythm, and Scotlandville ran away from the Spartans for a 60-25 win.
Scotlandville (4-1), which returns all five starters from its 2022 Division I championship team, had 10 blocks and outrebounded East Ascension 40-31.
Hornets big man Dorian Booker swatted away anything that got near him, and he finished with seven blocks and a game-high 17 points. John Hubbard added 17 points while C’Zavian Teasett and Jamal Drewery each scored 11.
“We did a very good job defensively,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “Offensively, we were out of sync tonight, but we weren’t too bad on defense. We’re definitely a work in progress.”
Scotlandville led 27-9 at halftime before putting together its best shooting stretch in the third quarter. The Hornets made 8 of 15 from the floor and led 50-18 entering the fourth quarter.
For the game, Scotlandville connected on 21 of 45 shots (46.6%), and it was more than enough to hold up against East Ascension (3-3). The Spartans didn’t hit double digits until Corey Boudreaux’s free throw cut Scotlandville’s lead to 33-10 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Trenton Palmer topped East Ascension with seven points as the Spartans made only 9 of 43 shots.
“You want to measure yourself against teams like this,” East Ascension coach Troy Green said. “You want to see what you need to work on, but their defense is what did it. That’s what you get when you play (Scotlandville). Night in and night out, they’re a good defensive ball club.”
The teams went scoreless in the game’s opening two minutes. Drewery hit a 3-pointer to give Scotlandville its first lead, and East Ascension came back to tie the score on Bryce Martinez’s free throw and a basket by Tanner Irvin.
It was the only time the game was tied.
Teasett made two 3-pointers and Booker blocked four shots to help the Hornets take a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
N’Darius Walker of East Ascension scored the first two baskets of the second quarter, but the Spartans went cold afterward. East Ascension missed its next nine shots from the field and had 10 turnovers as it went scoreless for the next 10 minutes of game time.
“We’ve got guys with experience, and I need them to play like a senior team every night. We want to challenge ourselves to get better,” Sample said. “This is the first season. Our second season is district (play), and the third season is the playoffs. That’s what it's all about.”