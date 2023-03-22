With a bye in his district schedule this week, Sulphur baseball coach Sam Moore took his No. 5-rated team on a tour of the Ascension Parish portion of District 5-5A.
The Tors followed up a decisive 11-0 victory Tuesday over St. Amant with a 7-3 triumph Wednesday against No. 6-rated Dutchtown at Griffin Park.
“I love coming down here to play Dutchtown, EA and St. Amant,” said Moore, whose team plays at EA at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. “They bring out the best in us.”
Sulphur (18-2) extended its winning streak to six games by backing the complete-game pitching effort of LSU signee Jake Brown with 10 hits. Four players had two hits for the Tors, with second baseman Jackson Beddoe (2 for 3) and designated hitter Cooper Devall (2 for 3) each driving in two runs.
Dutchtown (17-4) rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning with two runs, but the team didn’t score against the left-hander Brown again until the sixth and trailed 5-3. The Tors added a pair of runs in the seventh on Devall’s two-out double off reliever Max Heintze.
Brown (4-0) allowed five hits, three runs, walked two and struck out six.
“I was proud of our guys,” said Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre, whose team hosts Ascension Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday. “They came out and swung it as good as a team I’ve seen this year in those first couple of innings. They barreled some balls and our guys came in and competed at the plate. They didn’t back down from him.”
Brown, with LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson in attendance, retired 12 straight batters until he issued a two-out walk to Dutchtown’s No. 9 batter Carter Decoteau in the bottom of the fifth. Shortstop Casey McCoy (2-4) then singled to center — the Griffins first hit since the first inning — and Jaxon Buratt popped up on the infield.
The Griffins got a run back in the sixth when designated hitter Carter Hanberry (2 for 3) tripled to right-center, and courtesy runner Coby Mitchell scored on an RBI groundout by Caden Hughes.
Sulphur extended its lead to 5-2 in the fourth with a pair of runs. After loading the bases against Dutchtown starter William Kibbe (3-1), the Tors scored on consecutive fielder’s choices.
Sulphur greeted Kibbe in the first with three runs on four hits. Catcher Luke Benoit had an RBI single and Beddoe doubled in two runs off the wall in left with two outs.
Dutchtown answered in its half of the first with two runs and trailed 3-2. Hanberry chopped a ball off the artificial turf infield over the head of Sulphur third baseman Bryce Fontenot and into left for a double to score Buratt. Hughes followed with a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Pierson Parent.